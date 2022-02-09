MLB Skill Rankings: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Baseball's Best 5-Tool Players

MLB Skill Rankings: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Baseball's Best 5-Tool PlayersFebruary 9, 2022
- Offense (Off): is a statistic that combines a position player's total context-neutral value at the plate and on the bases.
- Defense (Def): is the combination of two important factors of defensive performance: value relative to positional average (fielding runs) and positional value relative to other positions (positional adjustment).
- Base-Running (BsR): is an all-encompassing baserunning statistic that turns stolen bases, caught stealings, and other baserunning plays (taking extra bases, being thrown out on the bases, etc.) into runs above and below average.
The term "five-tool player" is often overused in today's game, as there are few MLB players who actually check all five boxes of contact hitting, power hitting, speed, defense and throwing arm.
However, there are all-encompassing statistics at FanGraphs that help demonstrate each player's value in those particular areas, and that was where we focused our attention in this version of our skill rankings.
The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of five-tool ability.
On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.
Methodology
- 200-plus plate appearances
- .244-plus batting average
- .411-plus slugging percentage
Since contact hitting and power hitting are arguably the two easiest tools to quantify statistically, I started by trimming the field of candidates to only players who finished above the league average in both batting average and slugging percentage while tallying 200 or more plate appearances in 2021.
From there, the list of eligible players was further trimmed to include only players who had positive values in all three of the FanGraphs metrics (Off, Def and BsR) in 2021.
That left a neat and tidy list of 37 players who were eligible as five-tool contributors.
From there, the Off, Def and BsR values for each player were simply added together to give us their full five-tool point total.
No bias. No preconceived notions. Just a set of statistical parameters and a straightforward point system.
The full data can be found here.
Nos. 25-21
25. Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers (14.5 points)
Metrics: 6.8 Off, 6.3 Def, 1.4 BsR
Wong has four seasons with double-digit home runs and steals to his credit, and he's also a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base. The 31-year-old set career highs in doubles (32) and home runs (14) last season, so there may yet be some untapped power potential in his 5'7" frame.
24. Steven Duggar, San Francisco Giants (15.1 points)
Metrics: 6.3 Off, 5.1 Def, 3.7 BsR
Long viewed as a standout defensive center fielder who didn't hit enough to be an everyday player, Duggar posted a .257/.330/.437 line for a career-high 107 OPS+ in 297 plate appearances last year. He had eight home runs among his 27 extra-base hits and went a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.
23. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (17.6 points)
Metrics: 13.1 Off, 1.4 Def, 3.1 BsR
Despite stealing just two bases as a rookie, Franco provided significant value on the basepaths, and he has the speed to become more of a threat. The 20-year-old is still growing into his power potential, but he already possesses an elite hit tool, and his glove will play at second base, shortstop or third base.
22. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (19.3 points)
Metrics: 17.7 Off, 0.1 Def, 1.5 BsR
Even with a linebacker-esque 6'2", 235-pound frame, Trout moves well enough in center field to be a quality defender. He is no longer the base-stealing threat he was early in his career when he stole 49 bases as a rookie, but he can still fly on the bases, and his hit/power tools have never been in question.
21. Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers (21.3 points)
Metrics: 14.1 Off, 4.2 Def, 3.0 BsR
Even with 184 strikeouts, Baez still easily cleared the .244 batting average baseline with a .265 average in 2021. His combination of power, speed and elite defense up the middle makes him one of baseball's most dynamic players. He hit .299/.371/.515 in 47 games after he was traded to the New York Mets.
Nos. 20-16
20. Trevor Story, Free Agent (22.1 points)
Metrics: 6.1 Off, 9.6 Def, 6.4 BsR
Story had back-to-back 30-homer, 20-steals seasons in 2018 and 2019, and even in a down year last season he still posted a 103 OPS+ with 24 home runs and 20 steals in 26 attempts. His offensive game sometimes overshadows a strong glove that has tallied 69 DRS at shortstop in six seasons.
19. Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers (22.3 points)
Metrics: 13.8 Off, 8.3 Def, 0.2 BsR
Adames was one of the breakout stars of 2021 following his trade to the Milwaukee Brewers. The 26-year-old hit .285/.366/.521 with 20 home runs in 99 games with the Brew Crew, and he has developed into a strong defender at shortstop with 11 DRS the past three seasons.
18. Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox (22.5 points)
Metrics: 10.2 Off, 9.3 Def, 3.0 BsR
One of baseball's most valuable defensive players in 2021, Hernandez split his time between second base and center field and was a steal in the first season of a two-year, $14 million deal. He hit .250/.337/.449 with 20 home runs and a career-high 84 runs scored, batting mostly leadoff.
17. Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals (23.0 points)
Metrics: 7.6 Off, 12.9 Def, 2.5 BsR
A standout defender whose offensive game lagged behind his glove early in his career, Bader put together a more well-rounded performance in 2021. The 27-year-old hit .267/.324/.460 with 16 home runs and nine steals, and a huge final month has his stock on the rise.
16. Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox (24.3 points)
Metrics: 16.6 Off, 7.4 Def, 0.3 BsR
Hyped as a five-tool talent when he was signed out of Cuba for $31.5 million and a matching tax penalty, Moncada has steadily developed into a multi-faceted contributor for the Chicago White Sox. He has career highs of 25 home runs and 12 steals, and he has settled in nicely at the hot corner defensively.
Nos. 15-11
15. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (24.9 points)
Metrics: 15.4 Off, 7.4 Def, 2.1 BsR
Cronenworth split his time between first base, second base and shortstop last year, providing solid defense at all three positions. The 28-year-old had a 33-double, 21-homer season at the plate while hitting a rock-solid .266/.340/.460, and he provided good value on the bases despite his average speed.
14. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (27.2 points)
Metrics: 14.5 Off, 4.4 Def, 8.3 BsR
Albies crushed 77 extra-base hits in 2021, including a career-high 30 home runs. The 25-year-old also set a new personal best with 20 steals in 24 attempts, and he is a career .273 hitter who led the NL with 189 hits in 2019. On top of all that, he was a Gold Glove finalist and has tallied 23 DRS in five seasons.
13. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (30.2 points)
Metrics: 19.6 Off, 4.5 Def, 6.1 BsR
A .322 hitter over the past three seasons, Anderson has also averaged 25 home runs and 22 steals per 162 games during that stretch. The 28-year-old was a defensive liability early in his career, but he has developed into a solid shortstop on top of his impactful offensive game.
12. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (31.0 points)
Metrics: 27.2 Off, 1.3 Def, 2.5 BsR
Altuve was a contact and speed guy early in his career, winning three batting titles and leading the AL in steals twice. He doesn't run like he used to, and he has mortgaged some batting average for power with 31-homer seasons in 2019 and 2021, but he's still an above-average contributor across the board.
11. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (31.8 points)
Metrics: 10.9 Off, 15.4 Def, 5.5 BsR
The only catcher on this list, Realmuto is the definition of a five-tool player behind the plate. He hit .263/.343/.439 with 17 home runs and 13 steals, and the former Gold Glove winner has thrown out 35 percent of baserunners during his career while grading out as a positive pitch-framer.
10. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (32.3 Points)
Metrics: 25.2 Off, 0.2 Def, 6.9 BsR
Overshadowed by MVP-caliber seasons from teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien, shortstop Bo Bichette had a huge season of his own for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old hit .298/.343/.484 for a 123 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 102 RBI, 121 runs scored, and 25 steals in 26 attempts. After stealing just eight bases in 75 games during his first two years in the majors, his base-stealing was a pleasant surprise.
The weak spot in his game right now is his defense at shortstop, as he committed 24 errors in 2021. Despite those miscues, he still tallied 2 DRS and positive overall defensive value at one of the most important positions on the diamond.
9. Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox (32.6 Points)
Metrics: 23.7 Off, 7.7 Def, 1.2 BsR
Over the past seven seasons, Xander Bogaerts has hit .297/.362/.474 for a 119 OPS+ while averaging 22 home runs and 11 steals per 162 games, and he has developed into more of a middle-of-the-order player in recent years.
The 29-year-old will likely never win a Gold Glove, but he has a strong arm and playable range at shortstop, and he has made significant strides since the onset of his MLB career.
A shift to third base could be inevitable down the road, and that's something teams will need to take into account if Bogaerts decides to opt out of the final three years and $60 million of his current contract following the 2022 season.
8. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (33.9 Points)
Metrics: 29.7 Off, 0.4 Def, 3.8 BsR
In his age-21 season in 2019, Ronald Acuna Jr. posted a 121 OPS+ with 41 home runs and 37 steals to finish fifth in NL MVP voting, and he has continued to improve his overall offensive game in the years since with a more patient approach at the dish.
He was hitting .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 steals in 82 games when a torn ACL brought his season to an abrupt halt, and his elite athleticism and plus speed play well in center field, even if his long-term future is in right field.
Assuming he rebounds to his pre-injury self in 2022, Acuna might be the best candidate in the game today to join the exclusive 40-homer/40-steal club.
7. Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants (36.8 Points)
Metrics: 27.8 Off, 8.6 Def, 0.4 BsR
Two years after posting a 74 OPS+ and minus-0.5 WAR in 147 games, Brandon Crawford put together the best season of his MLB career.
The then-34-year-old hit .298/.373/.522 and set career highs in OPS+ (141), home runs (24), RBI (90), runs scored (79), stolen bases (11) and WAR (6.1) to finish fourth in NL MVP voting and help the San Francisco Giants to a surprise division title.
He has always had a diverse set of skills, but the 2021 season is the first time they have all shown up at peak levels, and the result was one of the best five-tool performances of the year.
6. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (37.2 Points)
Metrics: 25.9 Off, 6.9 Def, 4.4 BsR
Byron Buxton might have given Shohei Ohtani a run for his money in the AL MVP race had he managed to stay healthy for the entire 2021 season.
The 28-year-old played in only 61 games, but still managed to rack up 42 extra-base hits in 254 plate appearances, hitting .306/.358/.647 with nine steals in 10 attempts and an impressive 4.5 WAR.
He has always been an elite defender in center field with top-of-the-scale speed, but he took his offensive game to another level last season from both a contact and power standpoint. The only missing piece of the puzzle now is a clean bill of health for a full 162-game season.
5. Tyler O'Neill, St. Louis Cardinals (40.7 Points)
Metrics: 35.1 Off, 0.9 Def, 4.7 BsR
With a pair of 30-homer seasons in the minors, Tyler O'Neill undoubtedly had the potential to be an impact player offensively for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he had not yet consistently produced at the plate entering the 2021 season, with a .229 average and 91 OPS+ in 450 plate appearances.
He provided enough value with his glove in 2020 to secure a spot in the starting lineup, winning Gold Glove honors in left field, and the Cardinals gave him a long enough leash that he finally put together a long-awaited breakout season.
The 26-year-old hit .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and 15 steals in 19 attempts, taking home his second straight Gold Glove Award in the process during a 6.3-WAR season.
4. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (45.5 Points)
Metrics: 31.5 Off, 10.0 Def, 4.0 BsR
The Toronto Blue Jays rolled the dice on Marcus Semien with a one-year, $18 million deal last offseason, and he rewarded them with a third-place finish in AL MVP voting.
He hit .265/.334/.538 while setting the single-season record for home runs by a second baseman with 45 long balls, to go along with a career-high 15 steals in 16 attempts.
Defensively, he handled moving to the other side of the second base bag seamlessly, tallying 11 DRS and 6.6 UZR/150 to win AL Gold Glove honors. Now he'll look to duplicate that performance with the Texas Rangers, who signed him to a seven-year, $175 million deal in December.
3. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (47.5 Points)
Metrics: 35.4 Off, 5.8 Def, 6.3 BsR
Is there a more underrated player in baseball than Jose Ramirez?
The Cleveland Guardians' superstar third baseman finished in the top six in AL MVP voting for the fourth time in five years last season, hitting .266/.355/.538 with 36 home runs and 27 steals in 31 attempts. He already has one 30/30 season under his belt in 2018, and his next could be right around the corner after he just missed in 2021.
Originally a shortstop and super-utility player when he first broke into the league, he has also developed into a standout defender at third base, tallying 10 DRS and a 6.7 UZR/150 in 2021 to earn a spot among the AL Gold Glove finalists.
He is one of only two players who was worth at least 5.0 in each of the three value metrics.
2. Starling Marte, New York Mets (49.6 Points)
Metrics: 34.7 Off, 2.6 Def, 12.3 BsR
Splitting the 2021 season between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, center fielder Starling Marte hit .310/.383/.458 with 12 home runs and 47 steals in 52 attempts. He became the first player in MLB history with 20 steals in both leagues in the same season.
He has a pair of 20/20 seasons on his resume in 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he also won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2015 and 2016 when he was still patrolling left field at PNC Park.
The 33-year-old is vaulted up the rankings by his MLB-best 12.3 BsR value metric, which was well above Fernando Tatis Jr. (9.3), who checked in second in the rankings. That said, he has a well-rounded package of skills and could prove to be a bargain for the New York Mets at four years and $78 million.
1. Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers (52.1 Points)
Metrics: 39.5 Off, 7.6 Def, 5.0 BsR
Now that Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has taken his power-hitting game to another level, he is the true definition of a five-tool player.
The 28-year-old won the NL batting title in 2021 with a .328/.375/.536 line while also leading the NL in hits (195) and stolen bases (32), and he also launched a career-high 28 home runs en route to leading the league with 319 total bases.
He handled a midseason shift from shortstop to second base without any hiccups, and now he'll shift back to his natural position after Corey Seager departed in free agency.
With the speed to steal 50 bases, the power for a sneaky 30-homer season and the glovework to be an asset in the field, Turner is undoubtedly one of the most valuable all-around players in baseball.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.