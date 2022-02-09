MLB Skill Rankings: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Baseball's Best 5-Tool Players

0 of 14

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The term "five-tool player" is often overused in today's game, as there are few MLB players who actually check all five boxes of contact hitting, power hitting, speed, defense and throwing arm.

However, there are all-encompassing statistics at FanGraphs that help demonstrate each player's value in those particular areas, and that was where we focused our attention in this version of our skill rankings.

Offense (Off): is a statistic that combines a position player's total context-neutral value at the plate and on the bases.

Defense (Def): is the combination of two important factors of defensive performance: value relative to positional average (fielding runs) and positional value relative to other positions (positional adjustment).

Base-Running (BsR): is an all-encompassing baserunning statistic that turns stolen bases, caught stealings, and other baserunning plays (taking extra bases, being thrown out on the bases, etc.) into runs above and below average.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of five-tool ability.

On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.

