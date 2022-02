MLB Skill Rankings: Ronald Acuna Jr. and Baseball's Best 5-Tool Players

2 of 14

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

25. Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers (14.5 points)



Metrics: 6.8 Off, 6.3 Def, 1.4 BsR

Wong has four seasons with double-digit home runs and steals to his credit, and he's also a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base. The 31-year-old set career highs in doubles (32) and home runs (14) last season, so there may yet be some untapped power potential in his 5'7" frame.

24. Steven Duggar, San Francisco Giants (15.1 points)



Metrics: 6.3 Off, 5.1 Def, 3.7 BsR

Long viewed as a standout defensive center fielder who didn't hit enough to be an everyday player, Duggar posted a .257/.330/.437 line for a career-high 107 OPS+ in 297 plate appearances last year. He had eight home runs among his 27 extra-base hits and went a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

23. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (17.6 points)



Metrics: 13.1 Off, 1.4 Def, 3.1 BsR

Despite stealing just two bases as a rookie, Franco provided significant value on the basepaths, and he has the speed to become more of a threat. The 20-year-old is still growing into his power potential, but he already possesses an elite hit tool, and his glove will play at second base, shortstop or third base.

22. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (19.3 points)



Metrics: 17.7 Off, 0.1 Def, 1.5 BsR

Even with a linebacker-esque 6'2", 235-pound frame, Trout moves well enough in center field to be a quality defender. He is no longer the base-stealing threat he was early in his career when he stole 49 bases as a rookie, but he can still fly on the bases, and his hit/power tools have never been in question.

21. Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers (21.3 points)



Metrics: 14.1 Off, 4.2 Def, 3.0 BsR

Even with 184 strikeouts, Baez still easily cleared the .244 batting average baseline with a .265 average in 2021. His combination of power, speed and elite defense up the middle makes him one of baseball's most dynamic players. He hit .299/.371/.515 in 47 games after he was traded to the New York Mets.