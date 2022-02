MLB Skill Rankings: Brandon Crawford and Baseball's Best Clutch Hitters

5 of 15

15. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (191 points)



Metrics: +.021 BA/RISP, +.037 BA/HL, 41 wRC/RISP, 13 wRC/HL

Devers has ranked in the top five in the AL in RBI each of the past three seasons, and after a 38-homer, 113-RBI performance in 2021, it's no surprise to see him on this list. His 41 wRC with RISP were second only to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto (43).

14. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers (193 points)



Metrics: +.097 BA/RISP, +.001 BA/HL, 40 wRC/RISP, 8 wRC/HL

Despite a pedestrian .250 average in high-leverage spots that was right in line with his season average (.249), Muncy earns a spot in the top 15 on the strength of his production in RBI situations. He was one of only three players with at least 40 wRC with RISP last year.

12 (tie). Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels (205 points)



Metrics: +.048 BA/RISP, +.109 BA/HL, 29 wRC/RISP, 13 wRC/HL

An All-Star for the first time in 2021, Walsh saw his overall production dip during the second half, but he remained a productive clutch hitter. His .386 average in high-leverage spots was more than 100 points better than his .277 season average.

12 (tie). Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (205 points)



Metrics: +.066 BA/RISP, +.062 BA/HL, 36 wRC/RISP, 11 wRC/HL

Machado is the only player to appear on our contact hitter (No. 5), power hitter (No. 23) and clutch hitter skill rankings. He is a .315 career hitter with runners in scoring position, and he hit an impressive .344/.438/.656 with 10 home runs and 79 RBI in those situations in 2021.

11. Jed Lowrie, Oakland Athletics (207 points)



Metrics: +.097 BA/RISP, +.088 BA/HL, 27 wRC/RISP, 11 wRC/HL

After playing only nine games over the previous two seasons, Lowrie made good on a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics and posted a 101 OPS+ over 512 plate appearances. The 37-year-old hit a middling .245 overall, but he was comfortably over .300 when the stakes were raised.