B/R's 2022 MLB Skill Rankings: Corbin Burnes and Baseball’s Top 25 Fastballs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

15. RHP Tyler Mahle, Cincinnati Reds (118.4 points)



Pitch: Four-seam fastball

Metrics: 53.1 Usage%, 94.0 mph, .199 ISO, .236 BAA, 134 K

Mahle led all pitchers with 134 strikeouts with his four-seam fastball, but he also surrendered 18 doubles and 16 home runs with the pitch for a .435 opponents' slugging percentage. His slider's effectiveness regressed while his fastball's improved, and putting it all together could make him an ace-caliber pitcher.

14. RHP Jacob deGrom, New York Mets (121.1 points)



Pitch: Four-seam fastball

Metrics: 57.4 Usage%, 99.2 mph, .145 ISO, .158 BAA, 62 K

Hear me out. The thing that kept deGrom out of the top 10 was the time he missed. Pitching only 92 innings prevented him from getting the same bump up the rankings that other starters received for their strikeout total. His slider is his best pitch, but his fastball will also be a top-10 offering again in 2022 if he can stay healthy.

13. LHP Blake Taylor, Houston Astros (121.8 points)



Pitch: Four-seam fastball

Metrics: 72.5 Usage%, 93.1 mph, .072 ISO, .216 BAA, 33 K

Of the 206 fastballs that qualified for inclusion in these rankings, Taylor had the third-lowest average exit velocity allowed at 82.8 mph. That helped contribute to the four-seamer's microscopic .072 ISO, as he allowed just one home run and six total extra-base hits with the pitch while throwing his heater 72.5 percent of the time.

12. RHP Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays (122.5 points)



Pitch: Four-seam fastball

Metrics: 62.2 Usage%, 97.6 mph, .149 ISO, .140 BAA, 48 K

Romano has seen a steady uptick in both his fastball velocity and spin rate over the past three seasons, going from 94.6 mph and 2,261 RPM in 2019 to 97.6 mph and 2,390 RPM in 2021. That paved the way for a breakout season in 2021 as he posted a 2.14 ERA and 12.1 K/9 with 23 saves in 62 appearances.

11. RHP Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers (125.3 points)



Pitch: Cutter

Metrics: 58.0 Usage%, 92.5 mph, .072 ISO, .176 BAA, 37 K

Just a few years ago, Jansen was still throwing his cutter more than 80 percent of the time. However, he has been forced to expand his repertoire, and he regularly mixed in sinkers (26.6 Usage%) and sliders (15.4 Usage%) in 2021. His cutter is still a dominant pitch; it just can't stand alone anymore.