B/R's 2022 MLB Skill Rankings: Corbin Burnes and Baseball’s Top 25 Fastballs

John Fisher/Getty Images

The question is simple enough: Who had baseball's best fastball in 2021?

However, rather than simply looking at radar gun readings, I took a more analytical approach to compiling this list of the sport's best heaters.

The first step was to decide what combination of statistics most aptly quantifies "best."

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four:

Usage Rate (Usage%): The percentage of time the pitch is thrown relative to a pitcher's full arsenal of offerings.





The percentage of time the pitch is thrown relative to a pitcher's full arsenal of offerings. Batting Average Against (BAA): Opposing hitters' batting average produced when facing the pitch.

Isolated Power Against (ISO): Opposing hitters' extra bases per at-bat against fastballs. Calculated by taking slugging percentage allowed minus batting average allowed.

Strikeout Total (K): Since counting stats should still mean something, each player's 2021 strikeout total was also part of the equation.

The question then became how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of fastball effectiveness.