Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 3 Early Events

The United States experienced a disappointing start to Day 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Two of the top American medal contenders failed to place in the top three of events in which they won gold four years ago.

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women's giant slalom on the first of two scheduled runs, and Red Gerard did not make the podium in the men's snowboard slopestyle.

The U.S. came away with a single medal from the team figure skating event. The Americans finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee thanks to high marks from the men's and ice dance competitors.

The biggest non-American story from early Monday came from the men's downhill in which the average age of the three medalists was 35.3 years old.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) - 7

2. Canada (1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze) - 6

3. Netherlands (2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) - 5

4. Italy (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) - 5

5. China (2 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze) - 4

Day 3 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Men's Downhill

Gold: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)

Silver: Johan Clarey (France)

Bronze: Matthias Mayer (Austria)

Women's Giant Slalom

Gold: Sara Hector (Sweden)

Silver: Federica Brignone (Italy)

Bronze: Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)

Biathlon

Women's 15km individual

Gold: Denise Herrmann (Germany)

Silver: Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (France)

Bronze: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)

Figure Skating

Team Event

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: United States

Bronze: Japan

Short Track Speedskating

Men's 1,000 meters

Gold: Ren Ziwei (China)

Silver: Li Wenlong (China)

Bronze: Li Shaoang (Hungary)

Women's 500 meters

Gold: Arianna Fontana (Italy)

Silver: Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands)

Bronze: Kim Boutin (Canada)

Ski Jumping

Mixed Team

Gold: Slovenia

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Canada

Snowboard

Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Max Parrot (Canada)

Silver: Su Yiming (China)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

Speedskating

Women's 1,500 meters

Gold: Ireen Wust (Netherlands)

Silver: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Bronze: Antoinette de Jong (Netherlands)

United States Pick Up 1 Medal in Figure Skating

The disappointment from the results late on Sunday and early Monday were met with a bit of optimism because of the results in the figure skating team event.

The Americans took second with 65 points in the competition thanks to strong performances from the men's singles and ice dance skaters.

Nathan Chen, the gold-medal favorite in men's singles, won the short program, and Vincent Zhou took third in the free skate.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the rhythm dance, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates took first in the free dance.

The ice dance results are a positive sign for the American medal hopes because both pairs beat out the reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the two disciplines. The confidence gained from those skates could lead to two spots on the medal stand in the ice dance competition.

The silver earned in the team event was the only American medal in a 24-hour span because Mikaela Shiffrin and Red Gerard did not medal in their respective title defenses.

Shiffrin crashed out of the women's giant slalom in what was supposed to be the first of her two runs. The three-time Olympic medalist told reporters about her disappointment and how she plans to bounce back after the race, .

"I won't ever get over this," Shiffrin said. "That heartbreak, it just builds up, and it never goes away. I'm not gonna cry about this. Because that's just wasting energy. My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to refocus."

Shiffrin has up to four chances to redeem her performance from the giant slalom. She could compete in all of the other Alpine skiing disciplines.

Gerard struggled to match the high level thrown down by other athletes in the men's snowboard slopestyle. He finished fourth after he failed to improve on the 83.25 score he posted in the first of three runs in the final round.

Canada earned two medals in the event. Max Parrot won gold, and Mark McMorris took bronze for the third straight time in the competition.

History Made in Men's Downhill

Johan Clarey became the oldest man to medal in an Olympic Alpine skiing event on Monday.

The 41-year-old took silver in the men's downhill event. The previous oldest Alpine medalist was American Bode Miller, who took bronze in the 2014 Super-G.

Clarey's achievement is even more remarkable when you consider the average record he had across the major skiing events during his career. He has never won a World Cup race, and his previous best finish at the Olympics was 18th in the men's downhill four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Frenchman made up one of the oldest groups of medalists you will see over the next two weeks in Beijing.

Beat Feuz, who is a four-time World Cup season champion in the downhill, won his first gold medal by beating Clarey by one-tenth of a second. The 34-year-old detailed what the win meant after the race, per FIS Alpine's official Twitter account:

Matthias Mayer, who won gold in the downhill in 2014, took third behind Feuz and Clarey. He was 16-hundredths off the gold-medal pace.