USA vs. Canada Women's Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds

The two powerhouses of women's hockey square off Monday in what is likely a preview of the gold-medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States and Canada have dominated the competition throughout Group A, combining to score 47 goals so far in Beijing.

Canada comes into Monday night's clash at a small disadvantage given its matchup with the Russian Olympic Committee was delayed by an hour early Monday morning. The United States last played Sunday morning, and it will take any edge it can get over its North American rival in the first of what is expected to be two matchups in Beijing.

The U.S. and Canada will be positioned on opposite ends of the knockout-round bracket, and it would be shocking if they do not meet each other again in the gold-medal game.

USA vs. Canada Info

Date: Monday, February 7

Start Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Canada and the United States have won all six of the women's hockey gold medals to date.

They have faced off five times in the gold-medal match, with the lone exception being in 2006, when Canada defeated Sweden.

The North American rivals appear to be on a collision course for the final yet again. They have been the two most dominant sides in the group stage.

Canada scored 29 times and only conceded on three occasions in its first three games. It posted 12 goals on Switzerland and 11 tallies on Finland. The Canadians won 6-1 over the Russian Olympic Committee early on Monday morning.

The Canadian forwards are spread all over the offensive leaderboards. Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey have four goals each, Sarah Nurse has three goals and Natalie Spooner, the tournament's leading points-scorer, handed out seven assists.

Containing the Canadian attack will be the primary task for the Americans on Monday night. The U.S. has not been as explosive in front of the net as Canada, producing 18 goals over three games. But importantly, it produced shutouts against ROC and Switzerland in the past two contests.

The American defense will be massive to Monday's success, and that unit could set the tone for what is to come in the gold-medal match.

Offensively, the Americans have spread around the goal-scoring production. Five players scored in the 8-0 victory over Switzerland. Scoring depth is vital for the Americans in their quest to keep up with the high-scoring Canadian squad.

Monday's game will be important for both squads in determining any issues that need to be fixed against their biggest opponent in Beijing.

The first three games were used by both sides to get acclimated to the ice in Beijing and find an offensive rhythm. Monday will be about getting a win over a rival and creating some type of mental advantage going into the knockout stages.

