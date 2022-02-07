2022 Olympics: Winter TV Schedule, Live Stream and Monday Predictions

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

One of the United States' best chances to win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics comes from Nathan Chen in the men's singles figure skating competition.

The 22-year-old is a three-time world champion in the men's event and comes into Monday's short program as the favorite to capture gold in Beijing.

Chen already has a silver medal to his name from the team competition in which the Americans placed behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

No one is expected to stand in the way of the Salt Lake City native's gold medal if he skates to his typically high level inside the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Chen can't win a medal on Monday, but he could put himself in fantastic position to clinch that spot on Tuesday with a strong short program.

The men's figure skating competition headlines the Monday night schedule. Medals will be handed out in the men's Super-G and women's snowboarding big air. The United States women's hockey team is in action against Canada in what many expect to be a preview of the gold-medal game.

Monday Olympics Schedule

Curling: Mixed doubles semifinals (7:05 a.m. ET)

Short Track: Women's 500 meters semifinals and final (7:13 a.m. ET)

Short Track: Men's 1,000 meters semifinals and final (7:20 a.m. ET)

Ski Jumping: Mixed team competition (7:50 a.m. ET)

Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. Finland, China vs. Sweden (8:10 a.m. ET)

Luge: Women's singles Run 2 (8:30 a.m. ET, USA)

Figure Skating: Men's competition short program (8;15 p.m. ET, USA and NBC)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's big air (9 p.m. ET, NBC)

Snowboarding; Parallel giant slalom qualification runs (9:40 p.m. ET)

Alpine Skiing: Men's Super-G (10 p.m. ET)

Women's Hockey: United States vs. Canada (11:10 p.m. ET, USA)

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Predictions

Chen Starts Strong in Men's Figure Skating

Chen is viewed as the man to beat in the men's singles figure skating competition.

He is one of the few bona fide gold-medal contenders on the U.S. roster and could be the first American gold-medal winner in Beijing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chen should set himself up for success with a strong run in the short program.

The three-time world champion had a chance to shake out some nerves with his first skate in Beijing during the team competition. He won the men's short program portion of the team event.

Chen produced a score of 111.71 to beat out Japan's Shoma Uno by six points. Reigning champion Yuzuru Hanyu did not compete in the team event.

Chen may be just one of two American men to compete in the men's short program. Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in the men's free skate portion of the team event.

Zhou and Jason Brown were expected to be on the fringe of medal contention. Brown could be the American's best hope to win a second medal if Zhou is not cleared by Monday night.

The short program will set up the finalists for Tuesday's free skate when the medals will be handed out.

Eileen Gu Recovers From Rough Start To Win Women's Big Air

The big air competition in freestyle skiing made its debut at the Winter Olympics on Sunday with the preliminary rounds.

The first set of skiing big air medals will be handed out to the top women in the sport on Monday night.

Canada's Megan Oldham topped the qualifying program with a combined run score of 171.25. The two best scores from the three qualifying runs were used to determine the 12-person final field.

China's Eileen Gu is viewed as the favorite in the competition despite experiencing some troubles on her second qualifying run.

The 18-year-old was born in the United States, but she opted to represent China on the international stage. She was born to an American father and Chinese mother.

Gu won four gold medals at the World Championships and Winter X Games last year. She took bronze in both big air competitions.

She turned in one of the three individual run scores that garnered 89 or more points in the qualification round. Her first jump netted 89 points.

If Gu produces more high-quality runs in the final, she could come away with the second gold medal for the host nation. China had two medals going into Monday morning.