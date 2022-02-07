NFL Draft Prospects Steelers Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

NFL Draft Prospects Steelers Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior BowlsFebruary 7, 2022
Last week saw two collegiate all-star games—the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl—take place. These games aren't merely a celebration of some of college football's best players; they are a showcase for draft-eligible talent.
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be paying close attention to prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Steelers are in store for some major retooling, if not a full-on rebuild.
The first priority will be replacing Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's long-term option at quarterback. Mason Rudolph is a placeholder at best, and Dwayne Haskins has proved little at the pro level. Quarterback isn't the only position that the Steelers need to consider, though.
Here you'll find three standouts from last week's exhibitions Pittsburgh needs to target in the coming months.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Pittsburgh should be looking to land a wide receiver at some point over draft weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster is scheduled to be a free agent, and it appears that he plans to at least test the open market.
Smith-Schuster said that he's "most likely" headed to free agency, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Memphis pass-catcher Calvin Austin III could make for a perfect replacement. The speedy receiver has plenty of downfield ability—he averaged 15.5 yards per catch in 2021—to go with a high football IQ.
"You can see he's one of the smartest in the group," Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said during Senior Bowl week, per Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation.
Though undersized at 5'7" and 173 pounds, Austin has the tools to be a dangerous breakaway threat in coordinator Matt Canada's offense. He caught two passes for 45 yards in Saturday's Senior Bowl.
Diego Fagot, LB, Navy
Navy linebacker Diego Fagot is likely to be a mid- to late-round draft pick this spring. As a service academy product, he will need to obtain a waiver to delay or defer his military commitment and/or serve around his NFL schedule, such as New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.
Still, the Steelers would be wise to take a flier on Fagot, who was named defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The 6'3", 240-pound defender is a talented run-stuffer who possesses tremendous read-and-react skills and some pass-rushing ability.
Just check out this sack on Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.
While the Steelers defense was serviceable in 2021, it was putrid against the run. Pittsburgh ranked dead last in both rushing yards allowed and yards per carry surrendered. Adding Fagot could provide valuable linebacker depth and help turn the unit around.
This past season, Fagot logged 94 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers need to consider every top quarterback prospect between now and Day 1 of the draft April 28. And Liberty's Malik Willis appears to be at the top of Pittsburgh's wish list.
"An NFL source told me yesterday that the Steelers clearly prefer Liberty QB Malik Willis to Pitt QB Kenny Pickett," Thor Nystrom of CBS Sports Edge tweeted.
There's a lot to like about Willis, who is a dynamic dual threat with blazing quickness and an abundance of arm talent. While his small-school status and lack of polish could be concerning, Willis was one of the stars of Senior Bowl practices.
"It was clear this week that Willis has the most talent among the quarterbacks," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "The way the ball just explodes off his hand is different than the rest."
It will likely take time for Willis to develop into a reliable starter, but he has the potential to join Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson as a high-level quarterback in the AFC North. Willis only went 2-of-4 for 11 yards in the Senior Bowl, but he also racked up 54 yards on the ground.