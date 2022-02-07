NFL Draft Prospects Steelers Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Last week saw two collegiate all-star games—the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl—take place. These games aren't merely a celebration of some of college football's best players; they are a showcase for draft-eligible talent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be paying close attention to prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Steelers are in store for some major retooling, if not a full-on rebuild.

The first priority will be replacing Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's long-term option at quarterback. Mason Rudolph is a placeholder at best, and Dwayne Haskins has proved little at the pro level. Quarterback isn't the only position that the Steelers need to consider, though.

Here you'll find three standouts from last week's exhibitions Pittsburgh needs to target in the coming months.