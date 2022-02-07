Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2022: Men's Short Program USA TV, Live Stream

Elsa/Getty Images

Can anyone stand between Nathan Chen and a gold medal in men's singles skating at the 2022 Winter Games?

It is the question that will be on the lips of viewers Monday night when the best male figure skater in the world takes to the ice for the men's short program.

Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the closest skater Chen has to a rival, will look to capture the gold out from underneath the phenom while his compatriot, Uno Shoma, figures to compete for the top prize too.

Schedule

Monday, February 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET

How to Watch

Broadcast on NBC, streaming on Peacock

Preview

Chen enters the short program with momentum on his side.

His short program as part of the team event Friday wowed spectators and came within .11 points of smashing the world record for highest score. The holder of that record? Yuzuru.

For Chen, it was not about a record but rather exorcising the demon that was his performance in the 2018 Games. In Pyeongchang, South Korea, he finished fourth in the short program, a far cry from what both analysts and he expected.

"It feels good to have a short program that I actually skated well in an Olympic experience," he told NBCOlympics.com's Philip Hersch. "I may not be the most emotional person, but deep down I'm genuinely very happy."

Chen takes the ice 28th, third-from-last, at just past midnight. He will have the opportunity to sit back and watch Yuzuru and Shoma deliver their routines and have a clear idea of what level of performance it will take to capture the gold that has eluded him in Olympic competition.

Mystery surrounded Yuzuru early in the games when he failed to show up at the venue in time for the opening ceremony. He arrived Saturday, however, erasing any doubt that he would miss the Games.



Yuzuru is expected to attempt a quadruple Axel in an attempt to "complete himself," as well as claim his third Olympic gold medal.

"It's really rare to be able to see a skater maintain this level of excellence across multiple generations," Chen told Reuters (h/t NBCOlympics.com).

It will be a symbolic changing of the guard if Chen can end Yuzura's gold-medal streak and finally get his hands on the medal that was just out of reach in Pyeongchang four years ago.