NFL Draft Prospects Chiefs Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten used to picking late in the first round of the NFL draft. And after they reached the AFC Championship Game for the fourth straight season, they'll have to wait before they're on the clock again this year.

Kansas City owns the No. 30 overall pick in the draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30. But there will still be talented players on the board when the Chiefs make their selection, plus they have eight total picks and could assemble a strong class.

Although the talent grab is still more than two months away, NFL teams are mapping out who they may want to target from this year's pool of players. Last week, the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl both took place, and those college football All-Star Games give NFL teams an opportunity to watch and meet with some prospects.

Here's a look at three players who participated in one of those games and should be targets for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft.