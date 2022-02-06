US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: How to Watch Sunday's Events

0 of 2

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off in Beijing on Friday with the opening ceremony. Medal rounds began on Saturday. Coming into Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) led the medal count with five total medals, while Norway and Sweden are atop the gold-medal count with two golds apiece.

The United States has yet to win a gold medal, and it's unlikely to take gold in the figure skating team event either. After five events, the ROC leads the U.S. 45 points to 42. Third-place Japan has 39 points. While Team USA would need a serious stumble by the ROC to claim gold, it is almost certain to claim a top-three finish.

Canada and the People's Republic of China are in fourth and fifth place with 30 and 29 points, respectively.

The final three events in team skating will take place late Sunday evening (Monday morning in Beijing). Here's everything you need to know to catch the on-ice action.