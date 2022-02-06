US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: How to Watch Sunday's Events

US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: How to Watch Sunday's EventsFebruary 6, 2022
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off in Beijing on Friday with the opening ceremony. Medal rounds began on Saturday. Coming into Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) led the medal count with five total medals, while Norway and Sweden are atop the gold-medal count with two golds apiece.
The United States has yet to win a gold medal, and it's unlikely to take gold in the figure skating team event either. After five events, the ROC leads the U.S. 45 points to 42. Third-place Japan has 39 points. While Team USA would need a serious stumble by the ROC to claim gold, it is almost certain to claim a top-three finish.
Canada and the People's Republic of China are in fourth and fifth place with 30 and 29 points, respectively.
The final three events in team skating will take place late Sunday evening (Monday morning in Beijing). Here's everything you need to know to catch the on-ice action.
Recap and Standings
This is the third Olympics to feature the team event, which is modeled similarly to team gymnastics competitions. The competition is broken down into multiple events—including men's short program, men's free skate, women's short, ice dancing and pairs.
For each event, 10 points are awarded for a first-place finish, nine for second and so on. Coming into Saturday, the U.S. was in first place—thanks in no small part to a wonderful performance in the men's short by gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen.
However, Team USA stumbled in the women's short and men's free events on Saturday—quite literally.
Karen Chen fell while attempting a triple toe loop in the women's short, while teammate Vincent Zhou bailed out of a planned quadruple jump. Chen and Zhou finished fifth and third, respectively, while the ROC took second in both events.
I don't think that was my best program, but it wasn't that bad," Zhou said, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. "I had a pretty big mistake on the flip. But I know I can correct that."
The good news is that Team USA is still in contention entering the final day.
Standings
ROC: 45
USA: 42
Japan: 39
Canada: 30
People's Republic of China: 29
Georgia: 22
Italy 20
Czech Republic: 15
Germany: 8
Ukraine: 8
*Full results can be found at Olympics.com.
Schedule and Viewing Information
Team ice skating will conclude on Sunday with the pars free, ice dance free and women's free. The action will kick off with the pairs free skate at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the free dance at 9:30 p.m. ET and the women's free skate at 10:35 p.m. ET.
Chen will be back on the ice for the women's free, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates will pair for ice dancing. Chock and Bates will swap in for Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who competed in the ice dancing rhythm competition.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will feature in the pairs free after also partnering for the pairs short program.
NBC's primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET. All events can be live-streamed at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.
Full broadcast information for the winter games can be found at NBCOlympics.com.