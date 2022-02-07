Bengals Beat Rams, Joe Burrow Named MVP in Madden NFL 22 Super Bowl 56 Sim Video

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Spoiler alert: The Cincinnati Bengals are winning Super Bowl LVI—at least if Madden 22's simulation proves accurate.

EA Sports released the result of its annual Super Bowl simulation Monday, with the Bengals coming away with a 24-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow captured MVP honors, throwing for 317 yards and two touchdowns against an interception. Tee Higgins (10 receptions, 119 yards, one TD) and Ja'Marr Chase (six receptions, 88 yards, one TD) came through with huge games for the Bengals offense.

In a result that epitomizes the postseason he's had, rookie kicker Evan McPherson sealed the title for the Bengals from 49 yards out as time expired.

The Rams fell just short despite a strong effort from their own passing game, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns against a pick. Cooper Kupp closed out his historic season with a 12-reception, 102-yard performance, while Odell Beckham Jr. also hauled in seven passes for 89 yards and a score.

EA Sports will be looking to get back to winning ways after last year's projection had the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the developer began releasing official Madden simulations with Super Bowl XXXVIII, the game is 11-7 in picking the winner.

However, after correctly predicting eight of its first 10 Super Bowls, Madden has gone 3-5 over the past eight years.