Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

It's only fitting that the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals showdown in Super Bowl LVI happens to feature a star-studded cast of names for its halftime show entertainment, too.

A team-up of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will handle the occasion while teams rest in the locker rooms.

And it's fitting because not only does the Super Bowl itself take place in California, giving off Hollywood vibes, but the hometown Rams have gone all-in on building a superteam. They traded away assets to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford before the season, traded for pass-rusher Von Miller in the middle of the season and even signed a major name in Odell Beckham Jr. to help the championship push.

So, when one sees Super Bowl 56 classified as an event with lots of stars, it's not hyperbole.

Here's a quick look at some of the entertainment details.

Halftime Show Entertainment Preview

How borderline outrageous is this assembly of rap/R&B legends?

The five announced performers have a combined 43 Grammys and 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

It doesn't stop there, either. As one can see from the trailer that quickly went viral, it's a big-budget event. This is the first Super Bowl in the greater Los Angeles area in almost three decades and just so happens to loop in legends from the area: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar all hail from California.

Not only that, but they're also bringing along two legends of the industry and the entire show will have Jay-Z's Roc Nation producing things in the background.

Dr. Dre said in a statement:

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I'm grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

The show will also break down barriers. According to Brian McCollum of the Detroit Free Press, this is the first time the NFL will use sign-language performances in a halftime performance, and the league has invited deaf Detroit rapper Sean Forbes to perform alongside the headliners.

On paper, the show has enough star power to at least rival the set put on by The Weeknd last year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Notice earlier we classified the halftime performers as "announced," and for good reason: There is almost zero chance they won't bring out some additional help.

If one had to throw down a prediction, it's a safe bet that the cast of legendary artists set to headline will bring in some extra help. Maybe that's another former West Coast heavyweight with connections to the artists such as Ice Cube, or maybe it's a Detroit connection for Eminem like Big Sean. Either way, it's hard to imagine the announced names will go it alone at SoFi Stadium.

One doesn't have to look far on social media to see suggestions of "California Love" being the first song to start the halftime performance, either. It just so happened to be the song that closed out the trailer above and makes too much sense to open the set, to the point anything else might be a disappointment now.

It also feels safe to suggest in the neighborhood of 10 songs during the performance. We are, after all, talking about a set that, while only 12 minutes, has five announced performers. Taking a trip through their storied greatest hits—especially ones that fit the California theme—feels like a no-brainer.

No matter how things end up shaking out, the run of great Super Bowl halftime shows projects to continue.

Long story short, it's set to be a 12-minute performance for the ages.