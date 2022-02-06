Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 2 Early Events

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The United States earned their first two medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Day 2 of competition in Beijing.

Julia Marino and Jaelin Kauf took silver in their respective events to put the Americans on the medal board.

Marino and Kauf were both in the lead of their competitions with one athlete left. The final run in the women's moguls and women's snowboard slopestyle produced the gold-medal winners.

The United States are one of eight nations to have two medals through two days of competitions.

Eighteen countries earned a medal in Beijing so far. The Russian Olympic Committee leads the medal count with five.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Russian Olympic Committee (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) - 5

2. Norway (2 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze) - 3

3. Austria (0 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) - 3

3. Italy (0 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) - 3

5. Sweden (2 goals, 0 silver, 0 bronze) - 2

Full medal leaderboard can be found here on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 2 Medal Results

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 30km Skiathlon

Gold: Alexander Bolshunov (ROC)

Silver: Denis Spitsov (ROC)

Bronze: Iivo Niskanen (Finland)

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Moguls

Gold: Jakara Anthony (Australia)

Silver: Jaelin Kauf (United States)

Bronze: Anastasia Smirnova (ROC)

Luge

Men's Singles

Gold: Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Silver: Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)

Bronze: Dominik Fischnaller (Italy)

Ski Jumping

Men's Individual Normal Hill

Gold: Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan)

Silver: Manuel Fettner (Austria)

Bronze: Dawid Kubacki (Poland)

Snowboarding

Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Silver: Julia Marino (United States)

Bronze: Tess Coady (Australia)

Speedskating

Men's 5000m

Gold: Nils Van der Poel (Sweden)

Silver: Patrick Roest (Netherlands)

Bronze: Hallgeir Engebraaten (Norway)

Julia Marino Earns 1st American Medal

Julia Marino produced the first American medal in Beijing by taking silver in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

Marino took the lead in the contest with her second run. She produced a score of 87.68 points. That held up until the final run of the event.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott dropped the best score of the competition. She earned a 92.88-point score to take over for Marino on top of the leaderboard.

Marino was more than pleased with her result, which came four years after she took 11th place in Pyeongchang.

"This hugely makes up for 2018," Marino said, per ESPN.com's Alyssa Roenigk. "This was four years of redemption."

Marino was one of three Americans to reach the women's slopestyle final. Jamie Anderson, the two-time champion in the event, finished in ninth place and Hailey Langland took 11th.

Marino is the first American snowboarder other than Anderson to win a medal in the slopestyle event since it was introduced in 2014.

Jaelin Kauf Takes Silver In Women's Moguls

Jaelin Kauf also came one run shy of earning a gold medal for the United States.

The 25-year-old skier was in medal contention through every round of the women's moguls final.

She produced a fourth-place mark in the first round, then she took second in the 12-person second round and turned in one of two scores over 80 points in the superfinal round with six competitors.

Kauf lost out on the gold to Australia's Jakara Anthony, who turned in an 83.09 score to secure Australia's first gold medal in the women's moguls event.

Kauf became the first American woman to win a moguls medal since Hannah Kearney in 2014. She became the third United States skier to take silver in the event.

The medal was the second earned by the Americans, who should increased their medal total in the next 24 hours through Mikaela Shiffrin in the women's giant slalom, Red Gerard in the men's snowboard slopestyle and the team figure skating event.