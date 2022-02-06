Rams vs. Bengals: Historic Head-to-Head Record and Super Bowl 56 Pick

0 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The rosters of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams look much different for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 than they did in their most recent regular-season meeting in 2019.

At that point, Zac Taylor did not have his first victory as Cincinnati head coach. He went 2-14 in his first season, and that led to the franchise selecting quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Andy Dalton was the Bengals' quarterback in the Week 8 loss from the 2019 season. The Rams won that contest behind 372 passing yards from Jared Goff.

Matthew Stafford is now in charge of the Rams offense, and he is hoping to achieve better success in the Super Bowl than Goff had in Super Bowl LIII.

Stafford has only faced the Bengals three times in his career, and his most recent appearance versus the AFC North franchise came in 2017 while he was with the Detroit Lions.

The unfamiliarity in the first-time Super Bowl matchup might be a welcome sight to some since either Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or both appeared in the past five NFL championship tilts.