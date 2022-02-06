Olympic Snowboarding Slopestyle 2022 Live-Stream Schedule for Sunday

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Red Gerard, Sean FitzSimons and Chris Corning will try to keep the men's slopestyle Olympic gold medal within the United States snowboarding team on Sunday.

Gerard and Sage Kotsenburg are the two winners of the event since it was introduced in 2014. The Americans took all four golds in the men's and women's slopestyle events in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

Gerard's title defense and FitzSimons' and Corning's quests for gold will be tough among a loaded 12-man final field that includes all of the medal winners from the first two Olympic slopestyle events.

That dozen will each get three runs in the final round. The best score from all three of those runs will be counted toward the medal standings.

Men's Slopestyle Final Info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Preview

The three-man American contingent took third, fifth and 11th in the qualification round of the men's slopestyle.

Sean Fitzsimons produced the best run of the trio to finish in third behind Su Yiming of China and Mark McMorris, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist from Canada.

Gerard began his gold-medal defense with a fifth-place mark in qualifying, but all that mattered is he advanced to the final.

Corning qualified in 11th place among the 30 competitors. The Colorado native needs to improve on his scores to be in medal contention alongside FitzSimons and Gerard.

The American trio could have a hard time gaining separation on the leaderboard among the loaded final field.

Norway's Staale Sandbech and Canada's Max Parrot are silver medalists in slopestyle, while McMorris just took the Winter X Games title in Aspen, Colorado, before coming to Beijing. World Cup leader Sebastien Toutant from Canada qualified eighth.

Toutant won one of three buildup events to the Olympics in January. He won the FIS World Cup slopestyle event in Calgary but was off the medal stand at Mammoth Mountain in California the following week. Gerard captured first at Mammoth Mountain, but the field for that event was not as stacked as it is in Beijing.

McMorris won the final tuneup event at the Winter X Games. The other two X Games medalists failed to reach the final.

In 2018, Gerard waited until his final run to lay down the gold-medal score. Parrot did the same to win the silver.

The same thing happened in the women's slopestyle contest Saturday, as New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took first on the final run of the event.

The men's slopestyle will not be won on the first of three runs, but it could be lost if an athlete crashes or loses confidence on a failed trick or two. The level of difficulty should be raised as the final goes on, and it would not be a surprise to see the gold medal won in one of the final runs down the course in China.