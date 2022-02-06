Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Live Stream, TV for Women's Giant Slalom

Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin makes her debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday with her lone gold-medal defense.

Shiffrin captured the gold in the women's giant slalom four years ago. She faces stiff competition in her bid to repeat as the event winner.

The American comes into Beijing as the third-ranked women's skier in the FIS World Cup standings, but she did not finish in the top three in her last World Cup event prior to the Olympics.

World Cup giant slalom leader Sara Hector of Sweden could be viewed as the favorite. She won the past two giant slalom events and finished in the top three in her past four giant slalom entries on the World Cup circuit.

The women's giant slalom takes place over two runs. The first will take place in Sunday's prime-time television coverage window, while the second run will be overnight for the American viewers.

Women's Giant Slalom Info

Run 1: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Run 2: Monday, 1:30 a.m. ET

Events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Preview

Shiffrin should be in contention to defend her gold medal in the women's giant slalom. She has been near the top of the World Cup standings in the event for most of the season. She won the giant slalom event in Courchevel, France, in December and took fifth in the final pre-Olympic event in Kronplatz, Italy.

The American's competition is different from her medal quest from four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Sweden's Sara Hector, who leads the giant slalom World Cup standings, took 10th in the event four years ago. France's Tessa Worley, who is second in the World Cup standings, was seventh.

Pyeongchang silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway is sixth in the World Cup event standings, and reigning bronze medalist Federica Brignone took fourth in her most recent World Cup event in the discipline.

Shiffrin took first, second, fifth and seventh in her past four World Cup events on the European circuit. The World Cup did not run in China, as it tries to do with new Olympic venues.

The defending Olympic champion leads the overall World Cup standings, which spans four disciplines, all of which will be competed in Beijing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlahova is second behind Shiffrin in the overall standings, and she could contend Sunday since she finished on the podium in the last giant slalom event before Beijing.

Vlahova, Hector and others give Shiffrin stiff competition in her attempt to win back-to-back golds in the event. Shiffrin finished fifth in her other giant slalom entrance in 2014. She should at least be in contention for a medal, and if she puts down a strong set of runs, she could defend her gold to kick off what could be a successful trip to China.

Shiffrin comes into Beijing with two gold medals and a silver from the combined in Pyeongchang. She could add multiple medals to that haul based off her form on the World Cup circuit.