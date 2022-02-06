NBC Olympics Schedule 2022: TV Guide, Live Stream and Sunday Predictions

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

The United States should add to its Winter Olympics medal haul Sunday night.

The Americans will likely pick up a medal in the figure skating team event, and Mikaela Shiffrin will be in contention for gold in her first event in Beijing.

Shiffrin competes in the women's giant slalom event Sunday night as part of a loaded alpine skiing schedule. The men's downhill was pushed back to Sunday because of poor weather conditions Saturday.

Red Gerard and Sean Fitzsimons will be after medals in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition. Julia Marino won the first American medal in Beijing by taking silver in the women's slopestyle event Saturday.

Sunday Olympic Schedule

Ski Jumping: Men's individual normal hill (7 a.m. ET)

Curling: Mixed doubles round robin (7:05 a.m. ET)

Women's Hockey: United States vs. Switzerland (8:10 a.m. ET, USA)

Luge: Men's singles (8:15 a.m. ET)

Curling: Mixed doubles round robin (8 p.m. ET)

Figure Skating: Team event pairs free skate (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

Alpine Skiing: Women's giant slalom run 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, USA)

Figure Skating: Team event free dance (9:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Figure Skating: Team event women's free skate (10:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

Alpine Skiing: Men's downhill final (11 p.m. ET)

Snowboarding: Men's slopestyle final (11 p.m. ET)

Women's Hockey: ROC vs. Canada (11:10 p.m. ET)

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Predictions

Mikaela Shiffrin Picks Up 1st Medal In Beijing

Shiffrin opens her competition schedule in Beijing with the defense of her gold medal in the giant slalom.

Her giant slalom victory in 2018 earned her the second gold of her career. She has three total Olympic medals.

The 26-year-old arrived in Beijing in third place in the FIS World Cup standings in the event behind Sweden's Sara Hector and Tessa Worley of France.

Shiffrin has two victories on the World Cup circuit in giant slalom this season, both of which came before the calendar flipped to 2022. She won the events in Austria and France in October and December, respectively, and then she took fifth in her final buildup event in Kronplatz, Italy.

Hector and Worley finished inside the top three along with Petra Vlahova in the Kronplatz giant slalom, so all of the gold-medal favorites come into Beijing in solid form.

All of the competitors will be skiing on a new course to them in China. Typically, the skiers get a test event on the course in the World Cup season, but that did not happen with Beijing. That unfamiliarity could lead to some unexpected results. But if form holds, Shiffrin should earn a medal to kick off her Olympic program.

Americans Hold On for Medal in Figure Skating

The United States sit three points back of the Russian Olympic Committee in the figure skating team event standings.

ROC overtook the Americans on Saturday after a terrific short program from women's gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva.

ROC then took second in the men's free skate through Mark Kondratiuk to preserve its lead going into the final day of the team event.

The women's free skate, pairs free skate and ice dance will take place Sunday night. There will be five routines in each event. The team competition was trimmed from 10 teams to five after the women's short program.

The Americans sit three points ahead of Japan and 12 points in front of Canada, so they have a buffer in the medal places. The ideal situation would be for the Americans to lock up a medal through the pairs events before the women's free skate.

Women's singles is the weakest of the disciplines on the American roster. It is the strongest for ROC, which could sweep the medal places in the individual event.

The Americans may not catch ROC because of the leader's strength in the women's discipline, but they should at least land a medal as long as their duos turn in strong skates.