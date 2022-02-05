USA vs. Switzerland Women's Hockey: Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

The United States women's hockey team looks to continue its tear through the 2022 Winter Olympics group stage on Sunday against the worst team in its pool.

The Americans face Switzerland, who is bottom of Group A with zero points and a minus-14 goal differential.

Switzerland could suffer a similar defensive fate as it did against Canada in its group opener. The Swiss conceded 12 goals to the Canadians, who lead Group A.

The Americans and Canadians are likely on a collision course to meet in the gold-medal game because they would land on opposite ends of the knockout-round bracket.

The United States is the overwhelming favorite and should win by multiple goals, as it did in its first two games against Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee.

USA vs. Switzerland Info

Date: Sunday, February 6

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The United States is expected to score at a high rate for the third straight game in pool play.

The Americans netted five times against Finland in their opener, and they put five more past the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday morning.

Alexandra Carpenter comes into Sunday as the top scorer on the American squad. She netted a pair of tallies against Finland and scored the final goal against the ROC.

Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored multiple goals against Finland. Five different Americans have scored so far in pool play.

The well-rounded American attack will use Sunday's game as a final tune-up before the first of what the team hopes is two games against Canada.

The United States plays Canada in the final group-stage game. The two sides should finish first and second in Group A, which would then put them on opposite sides of the knockout-round bracket.

Switzerland's defense has not been great in its first two games, and that could lead to the American attack putting in a full stream of goals.

The Swiss conceded on 12 occasions to Canada in the opener, and then they let up five tallies to the ROC. Switzerland scored twice in that contest, but its goal differential is still the worst in Group A.

Switzerland's best-case scenario is to limit the American scoring and put up some goals against Finland to get a result and sneak into the quarterfinal round.

However, that seems unlikely since Finland, who is Switzerland's last group opponent, is viewed as a potential bronze-medal contender behind the United States and Canada.

