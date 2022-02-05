Super Bowl Odds 2022: Point Spread, Money Line and Rams vs. Bengals Prop Bets

0 of 4

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to watch the Super Bowl every year, and perhaps even more reasons to get excited about Super Bowl LVI. It will mark the Cincinnati Bengals' return to the big game for the first time since 1988. It may also provide a chance for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to make his case for the Hall of Fame.

Fans around the world, though, will inevitably look for even more reasons to tune in by wagering. The Super Bowl is a bettor's dream, with multiple odds available and prop bets on everything from the opening coin toss to the length of the national anthem.

We'll skip some of the more novel props here, but you'll still find a look at some fun on-field props and the latest lines for the biggest game of the 2021-22 season.