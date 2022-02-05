Super Bowl Odds 2022: Point Spread, Money Line and Rams vs. Bengals Prop BetsFebruary 5, 2022
Super Bowl Odds 2022: Point Spread, Money Line and Rams vs. Bengals Prop Bets
There are plenty of reasons to watch the Super Bowl every year, and perhaps even more reasons to get excited about Super Bowl LVI. It will mark the Cincinnati Bengals' return to the big game for the first time since 1988. It may also provide a chance for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to make his case for the Hall of Fame.
Fans around the world, though, will inevitably look for even more reasons to tune in by wagering. The Super Bowl is a bettor's dream, with multiple odds available and prop bets on everything from the opening coin toss to the length of the national anthem.
We'll skip some of the more novel props here, but you'll still find a look at some fun on-field props and the latest lines for the biggest game of the 2021-22 season.
Super Bowl LVI Odds and Game Info
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Los Angeles -190 (bet $190 to win $100), Cincinnati +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
Line: Los Angeles -4.5
Over/Under: 48.5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Cam Akers Under 16.5 Rushing Attempts
Rams running back Cam Akers represents another of those aforementioned reasons to watch. He suffered a torn Achilles before the start of the season yet, incredibly, worked his way back to participate in the postseason.
"It used to be a career-altering injury,” Duke University orthopedic surgeon Ned Amendola said, per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg.
Akers has appeared in all three postseason games, plus the regular-season finale. He's also rushed for more than 16.5 carries in two of those four outings.
However, the prediction here is that Akers doesn't hit the over/under of 16.5 carries in the Super Bowl. There are two reasons for this. One is that Akers will split time with Sony Michel. The other is that Akers hasn't been tremendously effective since returning.
Akers was more efficient than Michel against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, but he hasn't averaged four or more yards per carry in any game since returning. In a battle with Joe Burrow and a potent Bengals offense, expect L.A. to lean more heavily on Stafford and its fifth-ranked passing offense than its 25th-ranked rushing attack.
Joe Burrow over 11.5 Rushing Yards
Burrow has developed into one of the game's most dangerous young quarterbacks. He has a tremendous amount of arm talent, uncanny field vision and a knack for putting the Bengals offense in the right position for success.
Burrow can also be dangerous on the move, and he may have to be to beat the Rams. Los Angeles has a powerful defensive front and finished the regular season ranked sixth in rushing and fifth in yards per carry allowed.
L.A. is likely to do a good job of limiting Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Look for Cincinnati to counter with a couple of designed quarterback runs and for Burrow to add to his rushing total with a few off-script scrambles.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Burrow scrambled five times for 25 yards.
Burrow's over/under prop is currently set at 11.5 rushing yards. That's relatively high for a quarterback who isn't a notable runner. Burrow only topped 12 rushing yards twice in the regular season. However, he's proven that he'll run when he has to—and he's going to have to with guys like Aaron Donald and Von Miller chasing him in the Super Bowl.
Bengals to Have Longest Drive Resulting in a Field Goal
One interesting game prop begs the question, which team will orchestrate the longest drive that ends in a made field goal. Both Los Angeles and Cincinnati carry -110 odds (bet $110 to win $100), but the Bengals are the safer pick here.
Rams coach Sean McVay and Bengals coach Zac Taylor can both be aggressive play-callers at times. However, Cincinnati has been comfortable settling for field goals during the postseason. Why? Because the strategy has worked.
The Bengals have only scored five touchdowns in three postseason games, and no more than two in any one game. However, rookie kicker Evan McPherson is a perfect 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts. He's virtually guaranteed to make a field goal or two in the Super Bowl, and he won't only be limited to long attempts.
Against the Chiefs in the AFC title game, McPherson made three field-goal attempts of under 35 yards. This means he was regularly kicking inside the 20-yard line.
We're very likely to see a Cincinnati drive of 50-60 yards ending in a field goal next Sunday. There's no guarantee, of course, that this will provide the longest field-goal drive of the game—it wouldn't be a gamble if there was—but Cincinnati is the favorable pick.
