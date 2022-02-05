US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Updated Primetime Schedule and Predictions

0 of 3

Fred Lee/Getty Images

On the back of another masterful performance by Nathan Chen, the United States enters Saturday's figure skating competition with the lead, a medal in the Team Event within reach.

Unfortunately for them, the Russian Olympic Committee is hot on its heels, with arguably its best skater set to take the ice in Beijing and the possibility that Chen does not participate in the Men's Free Skate program.

Who is the young phenom fueling the ROC's Women's Figure Skating team and who might step in to perform is Chen is held out, the focus instead on his Men's Singles program just two days later?

Find out with this preview of Saturday's action and a look at the remaining Olympic figure skating schedule.