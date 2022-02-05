NBC Olympics Schedule 2022: TV Guide, Live Stream and Saturday Predictions

2 of 4

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott came into the Winter Olympics as the favorite to win the gold medal in women's slopestyle. Since arriving in Beijing, the 20-year-old has gotten off to a strong start. During Saturday's qualifying session, she led the field with a score of 86.75. That came on her second run, which featured two backside 900s.

"I guess for qualifications you kind of have to balance with going for hard tricks and then getting through to finals," Sadowski-Synnott said, per Liam Nee of NBCOlympics.com. "I've got a bit more in the tank for [the final], but I'm just taking it step by step and hope for the best performance."

The other 11 snowboarders who qualified for the women's slopestyle final will be trying to best Sadowski-Synnott, but that could be a challenge. Her likely top competitors will be Japan's Kokomo Murase (second in qualifying) and the United States' Jamie Anderson (fifth), who won the gold in this event in both 2014 and 2018.

However, this is Sadowski-Synnott's year to shine. After she won the gold in women's slopestyle at the past two World Championships, she'll add an Olympic gold to her growing list of accolades, as she'll again have the clear best run in the final.

Prediction: New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins gold