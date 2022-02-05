Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Saturday Odds, Live Stream and Predictions

Raul Mee/Associated Press

The United States sits in the best position possible after three legs of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen topped the men's short program and the ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the best score in the rhythm dance.

A third-place finish in the pairs skate from Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier gave the Americans 28 points after three events.

The Americans need to pick up every point possible in the two skates on Saturday to stay in medal contention.

The second-place Russian Olympic Committee is scheduled to send its best skaters to the ice in Beijing and that could result in a lead change.

There will be two events skated on Saturday. The women's short program will be first up and that will be followed by the men's free skate.

The participating countries in the team event will make their final decisions on which athletes will skate in the events on Saturday.

The available odds for Saturday's competitions can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday Figure Skating Schedule

Team Event - Women's Short Program (8:30 p.m. ET)

Team Event - Men's Free Skate (10:50 p.m. ET)

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Predictions

Russian Olympic Committee Takes Lead

The Russian Olympic Committee should overtake the United States during Saturday's first skate.

ROC has three medal favorites in the women's singles on its Olympic roster. A high score is expected in the women's short program of the team event regardless of which one of them competes.

It would wise of the ROC to let 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skate on Saturday to get one event under her legs before she takes on the women's singles event.

The United States followed the same strategy by letting Nathan Chen open the team event on Thursday in the men's short program.

There are no clear gold-medal favorites among the American women. That could result in a large point gap between the ROC and the USA.

A first-place finish in any team event skate gains 10 points, second place gains nine points, third place earns eight points and so on.

The Americans need their women's short program skater to finish in the top five to ensure that there is not too much of a points drop off compared to ROC.

The top five countries in the team event standings after the women's short program will advance to the free skate.

Americans Remain In Top 3 After Saturday's Skates

The Americans should be in decent shape to medal in the team event as long as they perform well to kick off the free skate portion.

Nathan Chen will likely not compete in the men's free skate portion of the team event so he can focus on winning gold in the men's singles event.

Jason Brown and Vincent Zhou are the other two candidates for the United States to send to the ice.

Brown could get the nod because of his lengthy experience at 27 years old and because he may have a better time turning around to the men's competition early next week.

Brown does not have to win the free skate, and as long as he finishes in the top three, he should keep the Americans in medal contention.

The disparity in talent between the ROC and the other teams is not as big in the other events as it is in the women's discipline, so there is a chance one of the other nations steals first place in the men's free skate.

