NASCAR at LA 2022: The Clash Odds, Sleepers and Predictions

Jenna Fryer/Associated Press

Every year, the NASCAR Cup Series season begins with an exhibition race known as The Clash. It's an exciting way for the sport to come back from the offseason and generate hype in February before the Daytona 500 arrives later in the month and the season truly gets underway.

This year, The Clash is going to be like none before it. Because instead of taking place at Daytona International Speedway (the site from 1979-2001), the event is heading to a unique venue in Los Angeles.

For the first time, NASCAR will be holding a race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a stadium that has primarily hosted football since opening in 1923. A 0.25-mile short track has been constructed inside the stadium, setting the stage for what should be an entertaining non-points race on Sunday.

There will be a ton of action before an inaugural winner is crowned. Sunday will begin with four 25-lap heat races, each featuring up to 10 drivers. The top four finishers from each will advance to the main event. Those who don't advance will be placed in one of the two 50-lap last-chance qualifying races, with the top three finishers in those moving on to the main event.

The main event will be a 150-lap race featuring 23 drivers. The final spot will go to the driver who finished highest in the 2021 Cup Series points standings and didn't previous qualify.

Here's everything else you need to know prior to The Clash on Sunday.