Olympic Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle Final 2022 Live-Stream Schedule

On Saturday morning in Beijing (Friday night in the U.S.), the 30 women from 19 nations in the Olympic women's snowboard slopestyle field faced off in qualifiers to determine the 12 who would advance to Saturday's final.

The women had to deal with extreme conditions at Genting Snow Park in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou, China. As the qualifiers kicked off, the temperature was minus 5 with 19 mph wind gusts. The impressive course design that features a replica of the Great Wall served another purpose: to shield the competitors from those gusty winds.

But the weather, thankfully, isn't a major storyline heading into the final. The quality of the snow, however, is a talking point; while Pyeongchang utilized mostly man-made snow, Beijing is the first Olympics to use 100 percent man-made snow.

Speaking to NBC's Randy Moss on the broadcast, defending slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson called the snow "challenging" and the course "gnarly," as the women weren't necessarily able to throw down their highest-caliber tricks while they attempted to just navigate the features.

The 12 finalists have some game-time reps on the course now, and we'll hopefully be able to see the top level of riding in Saturday's final. What would that look like, and who is the favorite? Let's break down how to tune in and what to watch for in the women's snowboard slopestyle final.

Women's Slopestyle Odds

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, NZL -115

Jamie Anderson, USA +250

Tess Coady, AUS +700

Anna Gasser, AUT +1200

Women's Slopestyle Final Schedule

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's Slopestyle Final Qualifiers

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand 86.75

Kokomo Murase, Japan 81.45

Enni Rukajarvi, Finland 78.83

Anna Gasser, Austria 75.00

Jamie Anderson, United States 74.35

Julia Marino, United States 71.78

Laurie Blouin, Canada 71.55

Tess Coady, Australia 71.13

Hailey Langland, United States 68.71

Annika Morgan, Germany 67.63

Reira Iwabuchi, Japan 67.00

Ariane Burri, Switzerland 65.55

In the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifier, the field of 30 women had two runs each to clinch their spot in the final. In the final, however, the 12 riders will have three runs, with the best run counting.

In the qualifier, while the women focused on landing their first runs, keeping their spin tricks to 540s (one-and-a-half rotations) and 720s, the level rose significantly for Run 2.

The odds-on favorite to win it all, New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, moved into first place with her run that featured a 720 and a pair of 900s, one backside and one switch backside.

That's right: Sadowski-Synnott is the favorite to win it all—not Anderson, the only woman who has ever won Olympic gold in slopestyle after winning the event's debut at the 2014 Sochi Games and again at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The 12 finalists were all the names you'd expect to find, with a couple of surprises. The Netherlands' Melissa Peperkamp, who is ranked 10th in the world, was in the bubble position at No. 13 and will not advance to the final.

The final qualifier, Switzerland's Ariane Burri, was ranked 23rd in the world coming into the Olympics.

Anderson qualified fifth after she attempted a double on her final jump during her second run and fell.

The final podium will indeed likely be some permutation of oddsmakers' estimations, with Sadowski-Synnott, Anderson, Coady and Gasser battling it out Saturday.