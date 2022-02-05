Olympic Snowboarding Men's Slopestyle Qualifying 2022 Live-Stream Schedule

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Following the Olympic women's snowboard slopestyle qualifier on Saturday (which aired in the U.S. on Friday night), the men will have their own qualifier on Sunday afternoon (Saturday night in the U.S.).

The Olympic snowboarding events are housed at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou, about 150 miles from Beijing.

The course is highlighted by a replica of the Great Wall of China. On a practical level, it helps shield the riders from the high winds in the region. But it's also a stunning backdrop for the competition.

The top of the course is comprised of three jib sections where riders will execute stylish rail tricks before giving way to three jump sections.

The field of 30 snowboarders representing 15 nations will have two runs to attempt to qualify for the 12-rider final. American Red Gerard is the defending gold medalist from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and he's the favorite to take gold again in Beijing.

But Gerard will have plenty of competition from two of the world's other snowboarding superpowers: Canada and Norway.

Let's break down when and how to tune in to the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifier, as well as which athletes to watch.

Men's Slopestyle Odds

Red Gerard, USA +300

Marcus Kleveland, NOR +400

Mark McMorris, CAN +400

Sebastien Toutant, CAN +500

Schedule

Men's slopestyle qualifying: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 p.m. on USA; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's slopestyle final: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

The central theme of the men's slopestyle competition will be progression. The direction the sport is headed has been on display through the recent events leading up to the Olympics, like Dew Tour, the Laax Open and X Games.

But riders have been waiting for the big show in Beijing to attempt their most difficult runs.

At 17, Gerard won slopestyle gold in his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Four years before him, fellow American Sage Kotsenburg took gold in the very first Olympic slopestyle competition when it debuted at Sochi 2014.

Gerard's winning run four years ago was anchored by a backside triple cork 1440 (a trick that involves four full rotations and three off-axis flips). Now, that's the bare minimum riders will need to throw down to even get into the podium conversation.

Canada's Mark McMorris, who is third in the odds for the men's competition, finished first at X Games in January as the only rider who included three triple corks (switch backside triple 1620, frontside triple 1440, backside triple 1620) in his run. Though some riders still choose to go with a 1260 in one of the three final jumps, it's doubtful that trick will be enough to medal in Beijing.

Finland's Rene Rinnekangas, who is a favorite to podium in men's big air but not in slopestyle, landed the first 1980 in competition at X Games. It's more likely we'll see him attempt that trick in the big air competition, where riders launch off a massive jump and perform their single best trick.

While Gerard didn't place on the podium at X Games in January, he did take the win at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain in December on a walk-off run that featured a frontside 1080 nosegrab, backside 1260 melon, and switch backside 1620 Weddle grab.

Gerard has what it takes to defend his gold medal—and ensure the U.S. goes 3-for-3 in Olympic slopestyle competitions. But the competition is fierce.

