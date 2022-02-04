Olympics Opening Ceremony Time 2022: When to Watch Replay

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With the conclusion of the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, the 2022 Winter Games have officially kicked off.

As expected, the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony blended artistic display and technological advancements with political commentary, sending a clear message to the rest of the world about how China sees itself and the role it plays.

When dealing with large time zone differences, NBC has typically aired the opening ceremony on tape delay, but it chose to do a live broadcast followed by a primetime replay during the Tokyo Games and now for the Beijing Games as well.

As was Tokyo during the Summer Games, Beijing is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. If viewers in New York wanted to watch the opening ceremony, which took place at 7:30 p.m. in China, live, they had to wake up at 6:30 a.m. If viewers in Los Angeles wanted to do the same, it meant a bright-and-early wake-up call of 3:30 a.m.

Needless to say, if you weren’t able to catch the opening ceremony live, it will be rebroadcast in American primetime on Friday. We’ll break down where and how to tune in, and after that, dive into some of the themes and performances that the ceremony showcased. If you want to go into the opening ceremony with little background knowledge, stop reading after the broadcast information.