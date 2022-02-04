2022 Olympics: Odds and Favorites for Friday's Schedule of Events

0 of 4

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The first set of medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be handed out on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Biathlon, cross-country skiing and speed skating will award the first gold medals of the Beijing Games while most people on the east coast of the United States are sleeping.

Before that, the preliminary round of hockey, curling and the women's snowboard slopestyle take place.

American Jamie Anderson is one of the medal favorites in the women's slopestyle. She can put herself in a great position to win gold with solid runs on Friday night.

Some of the traditional Winter Olympics powers are expected to get on the medal board on Saturday morning. Norway is favored in the first biathlon event and the Netherlands should grab at least one speed skating medal.

