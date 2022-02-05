The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 200

1 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Strickland certainly has a menacing persona.

He speaks in measured terms about the severe damage he plans to inflict on opponents and coolly promises the sort of mayhem that'll leave those foes unconscious after the cage door closes.

But then the fights start and he's downright clinical.

The 31-year-old Californian worked behind a consistently strong left jab, evaded return punches with a minimum of unnecessary footwork and defended every one of his foe's eight takedown attempts on the way to an easy win, somehow scored a split decision, in Saturday's main event with Hermansson.

"He has such a knack for having everyone fight in the way and at the pace he wants them to fight," Felder said. "He moves just enough, defends just enough and punches just enough to get it done."

In fact, the only time Strickland fell back into character was when he slurped a few drops of blood that had begin trickling from his nose, then grabbed the mic afterward and thanked the fans for letting him make a living as a "piece of sh-t with money."

Still, aside from the momentary leans toward gore and vulgarity, it was a one-sidedly artistic performance that earned the winner matching margins of 49-46 on two scorecards and presumably got him a step closer toward jumping the line for a title shot with Adesanya.

A third judge, for some reason, saw Hermansson a 48-47 winner in spite of a 135-97 deficit in landed strikes and the aforementioned 0-for-8 clip on takedowns.

"I was being a pansy," Strickland said.

"I should have stayed in the pocket and thrown. I fought like a chump."

Nevertheless, he's now 12-3 in the UFC, has won his last six bouts and is 5-0 since rising to middleweight after a two-year hiatus to recover from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in late 2018.

He didn't outright demand a championship opportunity, but made it clear he'd take it if offered.

"I'm a company man," he said. "I will fight who you throw in front of me. But if they have the belt, even better."