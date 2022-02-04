Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Pro Bowl Game

Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Pro Bowl GameFebruary 4, 2022
The Pro Bowl can be difficult to dissect from a fantasy football perspective because of the playing time broken up between the players on the AFC and NFC rosters.
The best way to approach any daily fantasy football contest for Sunday's 3 p.m. ET exhibition is to look at the starters and then to teammates on either roster.
For example, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce might be a good pairing to have on your roster because of the natural connection they have. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson fall into that situation from the NFC roster.
Another approach to use involves players that have not been on the field for a few weeks. Jonathan Taylor and most of the running back are fresh after either not making the playoffs or being eliminated early in the postseason.
Those players might be best to target because of how fresh their legs should be for the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Build Around Running Backs
The Pro Bowl daily fantasy football strategy should not differ from the approach you use for a typical regular-season Sunday. Running back should be the first position you look to fill.
The AFC and NFC rosters boast two running backs who did not qualify for the postseason and one rusher who was eliminated in the Wild Card Round.
Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook are listed as the starters for their respective conferences, so they should get most of the run for at least the opening quarter.
Nick Chubb and Najee Harris are on the AFC roster. Harris replaced Joe Mixon, who was taken off the AFC roster after the Cincinnati Bengals qualified for the Super Bowl.
James Conner and Alvin Kamara join Cook on the NFC roster. Conner finished tied for second behind Taylor in rushing touchdowns with 15. Taylor led the league with 18.
Taylor and Conner could be considered the top running back DFS prospects because of how often they reached the end zone. Chubb is the only other Pro Bowl participant that finished inside the top 10 in rushing scores (tied for 10th).
Look to Pair Teammates Together
You will not be able to stack three or more players from the same team in the Pro Bowl, but you could use pairs.
Chemistry is important for the Pro Bowl since most of the week building up to the game involves events away from the field. Learning the tendencies of other players is difficult in a single week and that may show for some players.
The Vikings duo of Cousins and Jefferson is worth targeting with this approach. Jefferson is a starter for the NFC, while Cousins is a reserve. They may not receive a ton of time together, but the NFC coaches should let them earn some snaps together.
Mahomes and Kelce are worth a look, as the K.C. duo always is, for the DFS contest, but another AFC West duo could be the better combination.
Justin Herbert is the AFC starting quarterback and he could combine with Keenan Allen on a handful of plays in the first half. Allen is not listed as a starting wide receiver, but the AFC will likely use more than two wideouts on most plays.
Herbert and Allen are fresher than the Chiefs duo, and that may lead to more playing time and a higher level of production.
Target Younger Players
The younger players on the AFC and NFC rosters may be the best ones to trust, especially as the Pro Bowl enters the second half.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris are among the fresher bodies on their respective rosters. The younger players could be willing to play more snaps because there is less wear on their bodies.
The older stars on each rosters may be more inclined to rest as the game reaches the second half to protect their health.
Pitts and Harris are coming off strong rookie seasons, and they might be in the running for the Pro Bowl Most Valuable Player if they get enough run in the second half.