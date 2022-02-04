Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Pro Bowl Game

0 of 3

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl can be difficult to dissect from a fantasy football perspective because of the playing time broken up between the players on the AFC and NFC rosters.

The best way to approach any daily fantasy football contest for Sunday's 3 p.m. ET exhibition is to look at the starters and then to teammates on either roster.

For example, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce might be a good pairing to have on your roster because of the natural connection they have. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson fall into that situation from the NFC roster.

Another approach to use involves players that have not been on the field for a few weeks. Jonathan Taylor and most of the running back are fresh after either not making the playoffs or being eliminated early in the postseason.

Those players might be best to target because of how fresh their legs should be for the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.