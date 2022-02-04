NBC Olympics Schedule 2022: USA Prime-Time Coverage and Live Stream

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Over the past few days, the action has begun in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Several sports have started holding events, as athletes in curling, ice hockey, figure skating and more are now battling it out in fields filled with tough competitors.

Now, things are really about to pick up. Because the opening ceremony took place Friday at Beijing National Stadium, and the event schedule is about to get busy.

The first medals will be up for grabs on Saturday, when athletes will be battling for golds in biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, ski jumping and speed skating.

There will be coverage of the Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA Network throughout the Games, which run through Feb. 20. The action can also be streamed live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. A complete coverage schedule is available at NBCOlympics.com.

Here's a closer look at what you can catch during NBC's prime-time coverage every night during the Winter Games.

Daily NBC Primetime Schedule

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Feb. 4

Opening ceremony (replay)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Figure skating, alpine skiing

Sunday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET)

Figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing

Monday, Feb. 7

Speed skating, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, figure skating

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Snowboarding, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Snowboarding, speed skating, figure skating

Thursday, Feb. 10

Snowboarding, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing

Friday, Feb. 11

Snowboarding, skeleton, alpine skiing

Saturday, Feb. 12

Skeleton, bobsled, alpine skiing, figure skating

Sunday, Feb. 13 (10:45 p.m. ET)

Bobsled, figure skating

Monday, Feb. 14

Snowboarding, freestyle skiing, bobsled, alpine skiing

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Bobsled, figure skating, alpine skiing, speed skating

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Freestyle skiing, speed skating, alpine skiing

Thursday, Feb. 17

Freestyle skiing, speed skating, figure skating

Friday, Feb. 18

Freestyle skiing, bobsled, figure skating

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bobsled, figure skating

Sunday, Feb. 20

Closing ceremony (replay)

Early Olympic Recap

If you're just tuning in to Olympic coverage now that the opening ceremony is over, you've missed only a bit of the action. However, there's also already been some intrigue in Beijing.

Curling matches and ice hockey games have taken place, but it's still early in the Games for both of these sports. There won't be any medals up for grabs for some time, and there will be plenty more matches and games to watch throughout the Winter Olympics.

On Thursday night (Friday morning in Beijing), the figure skating tournament got underway with the men's short program, the pairs short program and the ice dancers' rhythm dance. And the United States began in impressive fashion.

Nathan Chen had a terrific showing in the men's short program, posting a score of 111.71 points. That puts him well ahead of the rest of the field in the men's competition, as Japan's Shoma Uno was second with a score of 105.46.

It wasn't a surprise that the 22-year-old was atop the leaderboard, as he's the heavy favorite to win the gold medal in men's figure skating. But he wasn't the only American to record a first-place finish.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue posted a score of 86.56 in the rhythm dance discipline, which puts them atop the leaderboard for ice dancers. Meanwhile, Team USA's Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier placed third in the pairs short program for another solid showing.

With so many strong performances, the U.S. leads the figure skating team event with 28 points, just ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee (26). And it sets them up well for the rest of the figure skating competitions still to come.

"We can walk away with a medal for sure. What color? It's hard to say," Chen said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. "But I have faith in my teammates, and I know they're going to do the best they can do."

Figure skating doesn't resume until Saturday night (Sunday morning in Beijing), which is when the women's short program and men's free skate take place. And there's a chance that U.S. could remain in first as a team, considering Chen will likely deliver another strong performance.

So it should be entertaining to watch how the rest of the figure skating competitions unfold through the rest of the Winter Games, as they're already off to an exciting start.