Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Logo, Schedule, Rumored New Events and More

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Breakdancing came to prominence in New York City in the 1970s, and the popular street-dancing style has blown up around the world since then. How much so? Enough that it's about to become an Olympic sport.

When the Summer Games come to Paris in 2024, the lone new sport added to the competition will be "breaking," which is the competitive name for breakdancing events. Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, all of which were added during the 2020 Games in Tokyo, will also return.

It may seem a bit early to start thinking about the 2024 Summer Games, considering the 2022 Winter Olympics just began this week in Beijing. However, there have already been plenty of details released about what to expect in Paris.

For one, the 2024 Summer Games already have a logo. Here's a look at what you'll be seeing around the French capital:

This will be the first time that the Summer Olympics have been held in Paris since 1924, although Albertville hosted the Winter Games in 1992.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. There isn't an event schedule set yet, but there will be 306 events across 32 sports.

Breaking will be a unique addition to the Summer Games, as there hasn't been anything quite like it in Olympic competition in the past. There will be a men's and women's event, each of which will feature 16 competitors. Their performances will all be scored by the judges as they battle it out for medals.

Sport climbing will again feature three formats: bouldering, speed and lead. The men's and women's participants will have to compete in all three, with their final scores coming from a combination of the results. At the Tokyo Games, Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez and Slovenia's Janja Garnbret won the inaugural gold medals.

It was no surprise that skateboarding and surfing were added to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as both have been part of the Summer X Games for years. And it will be exciting to see both return in Paris.

Skateboarding features four events in which competitors can earn medals: men's park, women's park, men's street and women's street. Japan came away with three of the four golds in its home Games.

Brazil's Italo Ferreira (men's shortboard) and the United States' Carissa Moore (women's shortboard) were the first gold medalists in surfing at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Those events will again be the two competitions for the sport in 2024.

Although breaking has been added and several other new events are remaining at the Olympic Games, a pair of sports will not be back in 2024. Baseball and karate will not be among the events taking place in Paris after both were featured in Tokyo.

The 2024 Summer Games may still be more than two years away, but there are reasons to start getting excited. For example, there are going to be beach volleyball matches played directly in front of the Eiffel Tower, which will provide a remarkable backdrop to the action.

Not only that, but the 2024 Summer Olympics will also have the first opening ceremony to be held outside a stadium. According to Evan Hilbert of USA Today, the parade of nations will be "a 162-boat flotilla on the Seine River, with spectators able to watch from the banks for free."

So, enjoy the 2022 Winter Olympics but also remember there are plenty of reasons to look forward to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, which should be quite the spectacle.