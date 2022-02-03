Ranking the Biggest Snubs from 2022 All-Star Rosters

0 of 5

On Thursday night, the NBA on TNT crew officially unveiled the seven players selected as All-Star reserves in each conference.

In the Western Conference, coaches selected Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Karl-Anthony Towns. In the East, the picks were Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet.

Of course, as there are every year, there are plenty of fans mad that someone on their favorite team was left out, and plenty of players with a legitimate case that they should have been included. Some of them may in fact be added later as injury replacements. Here are the five players who have the strongest arguments that they were snubbed.