Pro Bowl 2022: TV Info, Injury Updates, Game Time and More

It's a prestigious honor for an NFL player to be selected to the Pro Bowl. The All-Star event welcomes only the best in the league to participate in an exhibition contest that takes place every season between conference championship week and Super Bowl week.

However, the rosters for both the AFC and NFC undergo some changes from the time they're announced to when the Pro Bowl arrives. And 2022 has been no exception, as replacements have been named for players who are either injured or who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI (those on the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams).

Still, the 2022 Pro Bowl should be a fun exhibition to watch on Sunday when it kicks off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the first time the game is being held in Vegas after the 2017 to 2020 editions of the contest were held in Orlando. The 2021 Pro Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full updated rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl can be found at NFL.com.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Pro Bowl.

2022 Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Injury Updates, Preview

Aaron Rodgers may end up winning his second consecutive NFL MVP Award, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback won't be starting for the NFC at the Pro Bowl as originally expected. He was one of three Green Bay players (along with wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark) to pull out of the game due to injury.

Rodgers isn't the only NFC QB selected to the Pro Bowl who won't be participating. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, so he won't be playing in the game. However, Brady's Pro Bowl selection was the 15th of his career, an NFL record.

The Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson were named as replacements for Rodgers and Brady. They'll join the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray as the quarterbacks on the NFC roster.

Wilson has been a Pro Bowler nine times, while this is Cousins' third selection. Murray has made it to the Pro Bowl twice over his first three NFL seasons.

The AFC will also be without one of the three quarterbacks on its original roster. The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will be playing in the Pro Bowl, but the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson will not.

Jackson was limited to 12 games this season due to an ankle injury, and he's still recovering from that ailment heading into the offseason.

"He was still limping even at the end of the season," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "... He said he’s starting back to work the day after the Super Bowl. That’s his time frame to get going. He should be healed up by then."

Among the other notable NFC players who are injured and won't be playing in the Pro Bowl are San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Although Kelce won't be playing, the Eagles had several players named as injury replacements, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and kicker Jake Elliott will be filling in at the Pro Bowl.

The AFC will be without a pair of Los Angeles Chargers standouts, as wide receiver Keenan Allen and outside linebacker Joey Bosa will miss the game due to injury. However, the Chargers will still be represented by Herbert (who is making his Pro Bowl debut), tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley and safety Derwin James.

Those Los Angeles players will be looking to help lead the AFC to its fifth consecutive Pro Bowl win. The last time the NFC won the event was in 2013, but there was a brief change to a draft format from 2014 to 2016, so those years didn't have the AFC vs. NFC matchup.