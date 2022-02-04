Olympic Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle Qualifying 2022 Live-Stream Schedule

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

If the sport you're most excited to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics is snowboarding, you won't have to wait long for the action to kick off.

Following the opening ceremony on Friday, the first snowboarding event—women's slopestyle qualification—will take place at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou, China. The venue is located about 150 miles from Beijing.

The women's qualifier will take place on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Beijing time, which is 9:45 p.m. ET stateside (Beijing is 13 hours ahead of New York).

The Olympic slopestyle course has been showing up nonstop on the athletes' social media, and for good reason.

The course features a replica of the Great Wall of China, which, in addition to serving as a stunning backdrop to the riders' runs, also serves to protect them from strong westerly winds.

In typical fashion, the course features three jib sections up top before giving way to three massive jump sections. And by all accounts, the quality of the course and the snow is good enough to allow for riders to show off unseen progression, which is always the most exciting aspect of any Olympic snowboarding competition.

Let's take a closer look at the women who will contend for a place on the podium in slopestyle at the Beijing Games and break down when and how you can tune in.

Women's Slopestyle Odds

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, NZL -115

Jamie Anderson, USA +250

Tess Coady, AUS +700

Anna Gasser, AUT +1200

Schedule

Women's slopestyle qualifying: Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:45 p.m. ET on USA; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's slopestyle final: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The name to know for the U.S. in women's slopestyle is Jamie Anderson. She won the first-ever gold medal when the discipline made its Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games and successfully defended her gold medal four years later in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This time around, though, the 31-year-old has some stiff competition.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is making her second Olympic appearance. At Pyeongchang 2018, she finished 13th in slopestyle but surprised for bronze in big air, becoming New Zealand's first Olympic medalist in 26 years.

These days, the 20-year-old isn't accustomed to finishing off the podium in slopestyle. She most recently took gold at X Games Aspen in January, beating out Anderson, and also took first place at Dew Tour in December.

At X Games, the Kiwi became the first female snowboarder to land a combo of a frontside double 1080 (three full spins and two off-axis flips) and backside double 1080 in competition. The combo, should she successfully put it down in Beijing, will almost certainly win her gold.

Sadowski-Synnott also has a 1260 in big air, and may need to attempt it at the end of her slopestyle run depending on how high the level of competition gets among the women.

Australia's Tess Coady is another podium favorite, coming off a slopestyle win at the Laax Open in Switzerland in January. She finished the season ranked third in the world.

Anna Gasser of Austria has landed a triple cork in training but has yet to successfully perform it in a big air or slopestyle competition.

In all, there are 30 competitors in the women's slopestyle field representing 19 nations. Eight will progress to the final, which will be broadcast in prime time on USA Saturday night.

