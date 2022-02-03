Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 3February 4, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 3
Bullet Club arrived on the scene a week ago and Thursday night on AXS TV, they headlined Impact Wrestling in a blockbuster 8-Man Tag Team Match against Jake Something, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
It was another impending rivalry, this one against The Good Brothers and Violent By Design, that raged as the show came to ahead.
What preceded it, who stood out and how did it all affect the company as it builds toward its February 19 No Surrender event?
Find out with this recap of Thursday's broadcast.
Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
Frustrated by his inability to wrest the Impact World Championship away from Moose, he set his sights on Jordynne Grace and the Digital Media Championship in the night's opening contest.
Several attempts at shoulder tackles by Grace went unsold by Cardona before she tripped him up, then finally rocked The Long Island Broski with one. Cardona recovered and seized control of the match, slamming Grace to the mat. Two missed elbow drops and a quick rollup by Thicc Mama Pump intensified Cardona's frustration and led to a wicked clothesline that downed the champion.
Looking to negate the size advantage, Grace took out the left leg of her opponent, delivered a Vader Bomb and covered for a close two-count. Cardona answered, shaking off any hesitancy and delivering a Reboot for a dramatic near-fall.
At ringside, Cardona teased utilizing the Digital Media title belt but when the referee pulled it away, he capitalized on the opening by rocking Grace with a steel chair. Radio Silence followed and a new champion was crowned.
Result
Cardona defeated Grace
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic bit of business, heightened by Cardona's fantastic character work.
Numerous times, he teased hesitancy, as if he was conflicted about competing against a woman. Then, when everyone let their guard down, he flashed his true colors, blasting her with the chair and initiating a heel turn that should see him achieve a whole new level of success in the company.
The question is whether a heel turn for Chelsea Green is on the horizon.
Grace is a great babyface and did everything she needed to do here to make Cardona's actions that much more despicable. While it would seem as though this is a one-and-done match-up, do not be surprised if the former champion eyes a rematch and, potentially, a high-profile match between the two of them.
At least, Impact officials should be thinking as much.
Jonah vs. Crazzy Steve
The product of a tense staredown a week ago, Jonah battled Decay's Crazzy Steve.
As predicted, the match was a one-sided squash that saw the Aussie put the former circus clown away with a middle rope splash for the win.
Backstage, Gia Miller caught up with Matt Cardona, who took exception to her asking how Chelsea Green would feel. "Why don't you ask Jonathan Gresham what it's like being married to a loser? Gotta go!" the new champion exclaimed as he rushed out the door.
Result
Jonah defeated Crazzy Steve
Grade
C-
Analysis
Jonah is a monster and while Crazzy Steve and Decay are always fun, this mini-program feels like a considerable step down for the Aussie.
The big man should be in or around the main event scene, mixing it up with the top stars in the company. Sure, a match with Black Taurus would be a hell of a lot of fun, but it feels like a waste of what could conceivably be limited availability from Jonah.
The quick Cardona promo was fun and sets up the next few weeks of television, which will likely pit Green between her husband and friend Jordynne Grace.
Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
Hellbent on proving he could beat Ring of Honor champion Jonathan Gresham without the convoluted Pure rules that plagued him in their first meeting, Steve Maclin battled The Octopus in a straight wrestling match Thursday night.
A hot, intense start by Maclin was slowed and countered by a methodical Gresham. Maclin utilized the ropes to his advantage, something he could not under Pure rules, and dropped the ROH star throat-first on them.
Maclin attempted to wear down his opponent but a series of forearms brought Gresham back into the match. The ROH champ attempted a springboard moonsault but the former Marine caught him and drove him into the mat for a two-count.
His emotions getting the best of him, he refused to stop beating on his opponent, even as he wrapped himself in the ropes. The referee called for the bell but a raging Gresham delivered Crosshairs. As he looked to further punish Gresham, Honor No More's Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO and Vincent attacked.
Gresham watched from the ramp, refusing to joining his ROH exports.
Result
Maclin defeated Gresham via disqualification
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was an even better match than their first one and while the finish may not have been what one hoped for as the match unfolded, it set up the post-match angle and the mystery surrounding Gresham's relationship, or lack thereof, with Honor No More.
Hopefully, by preserving Maclin and sparing him a loss, we have the opportunity to see the former Forgotten Son have one more go-round with Gresham because their in-ring chemistry is undeniably strong.
Also strong? The "is he or isn't he" storyline between Gresham and Honor No More that should ultimately force him to choose a side.
Vincent vs. Josh Alexander
Former Impact world champion Josh Alexander's tense staredown with Jonathan Gresham gave way to a match with Honor No More's Vincent.
It was the former Ring of Honor star who dominated the action, though, working The Walking Weapon over with an arsenal of offensive weapons, including a guillotine choke. Alexander fought his way out of the hold and applied his trademark ankle lock.
A teased attack by Bennett, Taven and PCO gave way to Team Impact hitting the ringside area and fending them off. Alexander responded, feeding off the fury of his teammates and tapping Vincent out with the ankle lock.
After the match, though, Kenny King attacked before standing tall with his fellow Ring of Honor alumni.
Result
Alexander defeated Vincent
Grade
B
Analysis
And with that, the sides are even entering No Surrender on February 19.
King joined Honor No More and showed the fire and energy one would expect to see from someone excited by the prospects of joining Impact Wrestling. He was a longtime member of the Ring of Honor roster, is incredibly athletic and a dynamic performer that enhances any roster he appears on.
His arrival strengthens the heel faction and gives Impact another hurdle to run through if it hopes to halt the momentum of the invaders.
Alexander scored a big win and showed some solid in-ring chemistry with Vincent, an enigmatic character we will hopefully see more of beyond the one-dimensional invasion story down the line.
John Skyler vs. Bhurpinder Gujjar
After a backstage confrontation a week ago, rookie Bhupinder Gujjar battled John Skyler.
The veteran in-ring competitor dominated the action throughout, forcing Gujjar to mount a comeback if he hoped to score a win in his first match with Impact Wrestling.
He did just that, flattening Skyler with a spear from the middle rope for the win.
After the match, Raj Singh applauded the newcomer's victory but Gujjar backed out of the Impact Zone, weary of his prospective associate.
Result
Gujjar defeated Skyler
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was perfectly acceptable pro wrestling from a veteran in Skyler and a young star Impact clearly sees big things in.
The attention may have been on Gujjar but Skyler did a ton to help him look great in his first outing. He was selfless at a time when he could have realistically eaten Gujjar up and hurt his ability to connect from the get-go. Kudos to him for understanding the assignment and acing it.
Hopefully, he gets the opportunity for an expanded role in the near future because he has more to offer.
Masha Slamovich vs. Kac Lennox
Masha Slamovich battled Kaci Lennox in the nights' penultimate match.
It went about as well as one would expect for Lennox based on other Slamovich matches.
The Moscow native obliterated her opponent, extending her unbeaten streak and continuing to assert her dominance over the Knockouts division.
Result
Slamovich defeated Lennox
Grade
C
Analysis
Another week, another Slamovich destruction.
For now, this works. Masha is new enough that these squashes work. At some point, she will have to start scoring wins over known talent or risk losing momentum.
For now, letting her tear through the competition while establishing a fan base is the right call and a booking method that has worked countless times throughout wrestling history.
8-Man Tag Team Main Event
Last week, Bullet Club's "Switchblade" Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Chris Bey beat down Jake Something and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. After Ace Austin and Madman Fulton agreed to join the babyfaces, an 8-Man Tag Team main event was made for this week's show.
The heels controlled the majority of the match, establishing dominance as they looked to score their first victory as a unit in Impact Wrestling.
A late tag by Bailey to Austin sparked a comeback for Team Impact but in-fighting between them threatened their ability to score a victory. Something exploded into the match late, tagging himself in with a wicked chop to the chest of Austin.
With his teammates down at ringside, Something found himself on the receiving end of a concentrated attack by Bullet Club. The Art of Finesse by Bey earned the heels the victory and the former X-Division champion a little bit of revenge against Something.
After the match, The Good Brothers and Violent By Design attacked Bullet Club as the show went off the air.
Result
Bullet Club defeated Something, Austin, Fulton and Bailey
Grade
B+
Analysis
A fast-paced, energetic, high-intensity main event that spotlighted Something while still delivering Bullet Club the victory.
Something is a star in the making, a guy that is going to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling as long as another company doesn't come along and throw all of the money at him. He's special, has a great look and brings the in-ring intensity that helps separate him from others in similar positions in the company.
He was the centerpiece of this match, especially late, and one has to think the in-fighting with Austin will eventually lead to a big-time match between them.
The Bullet Club winning was the obvious choice but the impending feud with The Good Brothers and Violent By Design is an interesting choice, if only because it is going to force one of the heel acts into a babyface role. Who that is and how believable they are will determine the success of the feud.