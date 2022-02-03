Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 3

1 of 7

Frustrated by his inability to wrest the Impact World Championship away from Moose, he set his sights on Jordynne Grace and the Digital Media Championship in the night's opening contest.

Several attempts at shoulder tackles by Grace went unsold by Cardona before she tripped him up, then finally rocked The Long Island Broski with one. Cardona recovered and seized control of the match, slamming Grace to the mat. Two missed elbow drops and a quick rollup by Thicc Mama Pump intensified Cardona's frustration and led to a wicked clothesline that downed the champion.

Looking to negate the size advantage, Grace took out the left leg of her opponent, delivered a Vader Bomb and covered for a close two-count. Cardona answered, shaking off any hesitancy and delivering a Reboot for a dramatic near-fall.

At ringside, Cardona teased utilizing the Digital Media title belt but when the referee pulled it away, he capitalized on the opening by rocking Grace with a steel chair. Radio Silence followed and a new champion was crowned.

Result

Cardona defeated Grace

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a fantastic bit of business, heightened by Cardona's fantastic character work.

Numerous times, he teased hesitancy, as if he was conflicted about competing against a woman. Then, when everyone let their guard down, he flashed his true colors, blasting her with the chair and initiating a heel turn that should see him achieve a whole new level of success in the company.

The question is whether a heel turn for Chelsea Green is on the horizon.

Grace is a great babyface and did everything she needed to do here to make Cardona's actions that much more despicable. While it would seem as though this is a one-and-done match-up, do not be surprised if the former champion eyes a rematch and, potentially, a high-profile match between the two of them.

At least, Impact officials should be thinking as much.