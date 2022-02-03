Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Updated Odds, NBC Live Stream Schedule

2 of 3

Chen is the preemptive favorite to add a gold medal to his laundry list of accomplishments.

He previously downplayed the significance of the Olympics in an 2021 interview with Christine Brennan of USA Today, stating, "Of course I would love to be able to win the next Olympics, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s not like my legacy or who I am is ultimately diminished."

He continued, "I’m still happy with everything that I’ve done. I’m proud of everything that I’ve already accomplished in skating. I still would love to improve and be better, but truthfully, I’m really happy with where I am and what I’ve already done, so whether or not I get that title at the Olympics is not going to define me as a person."

Chen is a quad-jump specialist whose history in ballet is key to his program. A three-time world champion, five-time consecutive national champion and two-time juniors champion, he is the measuring stick for excellence in his sport.

If he repeats the disappointment of the 2018 games, questions about his ability to perform on the grandest stage will inevitably come. It certainly does not appear as though it will shake his own confidence in his own legacy.

China's top skater and 2018 gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu has yet to appear in the host city, creating questions as to where he is and potentially opening up another skater to seize the spotlight.