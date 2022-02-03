Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Updated Odds, NBC Live Stream Schedule

Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Updated Odds, NBC Live Stream ScheduleFebruary 3, 2022
Will Nathan Chen, by all accounts the best men's figure skater in the world, back that label up with an Olympic gold medal in Beijing?
More importantly, can he do it on the same stage that once housed his greatest defeat, a 17th-place finish in PyeongChang in 2018?
Arguably the best skater of his generation will be the centerpiece of the men's figure skating coverage, with all odds in his favor.
And rightfully so.
Pairs skating is much closer, with no obvious favorite to emerge with the gold medal ahead of the February 7 start of competition.
Men's Singles Odds and Live Stream Schedule
Men's Singles Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Nathan Chen (USA, -400)
Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan, +550)
Shoma Uno (Japan, +1000)
Yuma Kagiyama (Japan, +1200)
Mark Kondratiuk (Russian Olympic Committee, +1200)
Vincent Zhou (USA, +2500)
Jin Boyang (China, +5000)
Daniel Grassi (Italy, +5000)
Jason Brown (USA, +6500)
Evegeni Semenenko (Russian Olympic Committee, +6500)
Cha Jun-hwan (Korea, +6500)
Andrei Mozalev (Russian Olympic Committee, +6500)
Keegan Messing (Canada, +10000)
Deniss Vasiljevs (Latvia, +10000)
Roman Sadovsky (Canada, +15000)
Kevin Aymoz (France, +15000)
Morisi Kvitelashvili (Georgia, +20000)
Michal Brezina (Czech Republic, +20000)
Matteo Rizzo (Italy, +20000)
Streaming Schedule
Monday, February 7: Men's Singles Short Program (8:15 p.m., USA Network, Peacock)
Wednesday, February 9: Men's Singles Free Skate (8:30 p.m., USA Network, Peacock)
Men's Singles Preview
Chen is the preemptive favorite to add a gold medal to his laundry list of accomplishments.
He previously downplayed the significance of the Olympics in an 2021 interview with Christine Brennan of USA Today, stating, "Of course I would love to be able to win the next Olympics, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s not like my legacy or who I am is ultimately diminished."
He continued, "I’m still happy with everything that I’ve done. I’m proud of everything that I’ve already accomplished in skating. I still would love to improve and be better, but truthfully, I’m really happy with where I am and what I’ve already done, so whether or not I get that title at the Olympics is not going to define me as a person."
Chen is a quad-jump specialist whose history in ballet is key to his program. A three-time world champion, five-time consecutive national champion and two-time juniors champion, he is the measuring stick for excellence in his sport.
If he repeats the disappointment of the 2018 games, questions about his ability to perform on the grandest stage will inevitably come. It certainly does not appear as though it will shake his own confidence in his own legacy.
China's top skater and 2018 gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu has yet to appear in the host city, creating questions as to where he is and potentially opening up another skater to seize the spotlight.
Pairs Odds, Live Stream and Preview
Pairs Skating Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (Russian Olympic Committee, +100)
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (China, +175)
Evegenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (Russian Olympic Committee, +400)
Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitri Kozlovskii (Russian Olympic Committee, +600)
Vanessa James and Eric Radford (Canada, +2000)
Peng Cheng and Jin Yang (China, +2500)
Streaming Schedule
Friday, February 18: Pair Skating Short Program (5:30 a.m., USA Network, Peacock)
Saturday, February 19: Pair Skating Free Skate (6:00 a.m., USA Network, Peacock)
Preview
Unlike the men's singles competition, pairs skating features less obvious favorites, though the Russian Olympic Committee is expected to dominate. This, after failing to medal at all in the 2018 games in PyeongChang.
Mishina and Galliamov were most recently successful at the European Championships in January. Stiff competition in the form of Wenjing and Cong, the hometown favorites and winners of silver four years ago, could prevent them from repeating their success in Beijing.
Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will look to create buzz despite only training together since 2020 and facing +10000 odds. They were forced to pull out of US Championships in January due to a positive COVID-19 test for Frazier, lessening the amount of time they had on the ice together in major competition.
That could prove costly and prevent the United States from medaling in what is already a double-tough field.