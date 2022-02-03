Olympic Hockey Schedule 2022: Live Stream Info for Group, Medal Games

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The 2022 Winter Olympics hockey tournament got underway on Thursday with four group-stage games on the women's side.

The women's hockey tournament will be the only one in action for the next few days until the men's hockey competition gets underway on Wednesday.

The men's competition was initially going to have NHL players participate in Beijing, but that was called off in late December.

Russian Olympic Committee is expected to be the favorite in the men's side because it boasts the best collection of professional players from the KHL.

On the women's side, the United States and Canada are expected to be on a collision course for the gold-medal match.

The United States and Canada opened their group-stage slates in China with victories.

The entire Olympic hockey schedule can be found here on the event's official website. All of the games can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Previews

Men's Tournament

The Russian Olympic Committee should establish itself as the favored side in the men's tournament.

ROC is the name used for the Russian athletes after the Russian anthem and flag were banned from Olympic competition after a wide-ranging doping scandal.

ROC is aligned with Switzerland, Denmark and Czech Republic in Group B. It is expected to win all three of those contests.

The top competition to ROC's gold-medal quest reside in Groups A and C. Canada, Sweden and Finland should be in the medal hunt.

Canada will play the United States, China and Germany in Group A. The Canada-USA group-stage game lost a lot of its hype after the NHL players pulled out. Both teams are now using younger players and some experienced players that are not currently on NHL rosters.

Sweden and Finland headline Group C with Slovakia and Latvia. The clash between the Swedes and the Finns might produce the best group-stage battle.

The 12 teams will be seeded based off group position and points ahead of the knockout round. The top four teams will get byes into the quarterfinals.

The Russians won the gold in 2018 with NHL players in the tournament. They competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia banner in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

ROC carries the most professional experience with its roster of KHL players and it should capture the gold medal on February 20.

Any other result would be viewed as a surprise because most of the other rosters were depleted by the absence of NHL players.

Women's Tournament

The United States and Canada should play twice in Beijing.

The first meeting of North American powers takes place on February 8 to conclude the group stage.

Canada and the United States are expected to finish first and second in Group A and that would place them on opposite sides of the knockout bracket.

Canada opened its campaign in China with a 12-1 victory over Switzerland in which four different players scored multiple goals.

The United States kicked off its time in Beijing with a 5-2 triumph over Finland. The Americans broke out to a four-goal advantage in the first two periods.

Czech Republic and Japan picked up victories to start Group B play over Sweden and China. Denmark is the fifth team in Group B. ROC is the other Group A squad.

Canada is looking to avenge its gold-medal game loss from four years ago. It fell in a shootout to the Americans in Pyeongchang.

Canada won the four previous Olympic titles and the Unites States won the inaugural women's tournament in 1998. Finland, Sweden and Switzerland are the only other countries to medal in the women's competition.