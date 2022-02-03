US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Highlighting Top Men, Women Stars to Watch

0 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Nathan Chen has dominated at the national level, winning the gold medal at each of the past six U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He's also dominated at the world level, having captured gold at each of the past three World Figure Skating Championships.

However, the 22-year-old has yet to have the same success at Olympic level.

That could be about to change, though. Chen is the heavy favorite to win the gold in men's figure skating at this year's Winter Games, which have gotten underway this week in Beijing. He'll take the ice for the first time on Friday, which is when the figure skating events begin.

In addition to the men's short program, the ice dancing rhythm dance and pairs short program are both scheduled for Friday. The women's competition won't get underway until Sunday.

Before the figure skating action begins in Beijing, here's a closer look at the top U.S. skaters to keep an eye on during the 2022 Winter Olympics.