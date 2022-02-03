Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

It's been a long wait, but Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) is finally set to return to the ring. On Saturday, Shields will defend her WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles against Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs) at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Shields, 26, is looking to recommit to boxing in her first match in nearly a year. After beating the previously undefeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in March 2021 to become the undisputed middleweight champion, Shields turned her attention to mixed martial arts, going 1-1 in the Professional Fighters League last year.

Looking to play spoiler is Kozin, a 23-year-old southpaw from Slovenia. She has a fine record as a pro, but hasn't faced anyone of Shields' caliber. An upset would be monumental and put her in line for some much bigger fights.





Shields vs. Kozin Fight Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales

TV/Live stream: FITE.TV, Sky Sports (UK)

Odds: Shields -2,500 (bet $2,500 to win $100), Kozin +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)

Odds via DraftKings.

Preview, Prediction



At first Glance, Kozin may seem like the more dangerous fighter because of her longer professional record and a knockout rate that dwarfs her opponent's (50 percent to 18 percent). But don't let those numbers fool you. Anyone who has seen Shields box knows she's as good as they come. The Flint, Michigan, native is a decorated amateur and most notably won two Olympic gold medals and two AIBA Boxing World Championships.

While Shields has only managed two knockouts, her fights that go the distance tend to lack suspense in the later rounds. She's made a habit of compiling perfect scorecards, with at least seven of her opponents failing to win a single round against her.

There's reason to think that Shields may be less than perfect this time out. She turned her attention away from boxing last year, and this is her first fight outside of the United States against what could be a tough opponent. Shields has at least received some advice on fighting in unfamiliar territory from legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has helped her train recently.

"We talked a lot about my skills but also about the difference between amateurs and pros," she said, per Sky Sports. "In the pros you really have to stay calm and take your time. Even in two-minute rounds, he was telling me to slow down and really see those shots coming."

A keen eye for incoming punches will be crucial against Kozin, who has stopped three of her past five opponents. The Slovenian challenger isn't intimated by the prospect of going up against Ring's No. 2 pound-for-pound female boxer. She's welcoming the chance to make a name for herself.

"Claressa certainly has a good reputation and is one of the greatest female boxers out there, but I don't feel any pressure because of who she is," said Kozin, per Sky Sports. "I see it as a huge opportunity and not as some kind of burden."

Barring an unlikely draw, one of these two fighters will taste defeat for the first time as a professional. Shields has accomplished so much since turning pro in 2016, but she isn't lacking for motivation. A win against Kozin would put her on a collision course with Savannah Marshall, who handed Shields her only defeat as an amateur or pro at the 2012 world championships.

Shields wants that fight and has the skill and determination to make that happen. Kozin might be able to scrape together a round or two if she can get her power shots to land, but look for Shields to control most of the action and earn another decisive victory on the cards.

Prediction: Shields wins by unanimous decision.





