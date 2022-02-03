Olympic Snowboarding 2022: Updated Odds and NBC Live-Stream Schedule

1 of 4

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Women's Slopestyle Odds

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, NZL -115

Jamie Anderson, USA +250

Tess Coady, AUS +700

Anna Gasser, AUT +1200

Women's Big Air Odds

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, NZL +400

Miyabi Onitsuka, JPN +500

Anna Gasser, AUT +600

Reira Iwabuchi, JPN +700

Jamie Anderson, 31, is the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in women's slopestyle, but she'll be hard-pressed to three-peat in Beijing.

New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 20, was a newcomer when she competed at the 2018 Games, finishing 13th in slopestyle and winning bronze in big air. But she's quickly established herself as the one to beat in the discipline, coming off a first-place finish at Dew Tour in December and again at the X Games in January in both big air and slopestyle. She finished second in both.

Why are these events grouped together? Athletes who qualify for the Olympics in slopestyle are automatically qualified in big air. But the disciplines require very different skills; slopestyle is highly technical, beginning with three jib sections up top followed by three jump sections. Big air, by contrast, involves performing only one trick off the biggest jump.

Sadowski-Synnott took slopestyle gold at the X Games after becoming the first female snowboarder ever to land a back-to-back frontside double 1080 (three full spins and two off-axis flips) and backside double 1080 in competition. She won big air gold with a huge backside 1260—which pushed Anderson to try it for the first time in competition. Sadowski-Synnott has set the gold standard in both events heading into Beijing.

But watch out for Austria's Anna Gasser in big air. The 30-year-old became the first woman to land a triple cork in training in 2018. She hasn't landed it in competition yet, but she'll almost certainly attempt it in Beijing.

Men's Slopestyle Odds

Red Gerard, USA +300

Marcus Kleveland, NOR +400

Mark McMorris, CAN +400

Sebastien Toutant, CAN +500

Men's Big Air Odds

Max Parrot, CAN +600

Mark McMorris, CAN +600

Chris Corning, USA +700

Rene Rinnekangas, FIN +700

Just as recent and rapid progression is the name of the game in women's slopestyle and big air, the same is true on the men's side.

Red Gerard won slopestyle gold as a 17-year-old in his Olympic debut in 2018, clinching his run with a backside triple cork 1440. In 2022, a run that included that same trick wasn't enough for him to land on the podium at X Games Aspen, where he finished fourth.

Canada's Mark McMorris took X Games gold last month with the only run that included three triple corks (switch backside triple 1620, frontside triple 1440, backside triple 1620).

Rinnekangas, meanwhile, landed a competition-first 1980, making him the name to watch in big air. Marcus Kleveland and Max Parrot are coming off gold and silver, respectively, in big air at X Games with a backside quad 1800 for Kleveland and a cab triple 1800 for Parrot.

Gerard did take first place in slopestyle at Dew Tour in December, and he has what it takes to defend his Olympic gold. But the rest of the field won't make it easy.

Schedule

Women's slopestyle final: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's slopestyle final: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m. ET on NBC; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Women's big air final: Monday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Men's big air final: Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 12 a.m. ET on NBC; streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com