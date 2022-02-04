2022 Beijing Olympics: Breakout Stars to Watch at This Year's Games

0 of 7

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Not even six months after the closing ceremonies for the last Summer Olympics, the torch has been lit again in Beijing.

Of course, concerns around COVID-19 caused the 2020 Tokyo Games to be pushed back by a year. While the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on day-to-day routines, Winter Olympics organizers opted to push ahead with their "closed loop," rather than wait and hope for improved future circumstances.

Like with Tokyo—and with the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea—the time difference will once again make it difficult for North American audiences to witness many events in real time. And while the pre-Olympic hype level seems to feel a bit muted, it's hard not to get caught up in the competitors' stunning triumphs and devastating setbacks once the events begin.

An Olympic moment is a lifelong dream for many athletes. Those who have reached the stage for the first time won't mind the lack of fans, or the grind of testing rituals, as they put themselves up to try to win competitions and set records.

Here are seven first-time Olympians to keep in your sights over the next couple of weeks in Beijing.