Winter Olympics 2022: Live-Stream Schedule, Predictions for Friday's Events

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Friday's slate likely won't be as exciting as some of the upcoming days. The competition should be entertaining enough, but we'll largely be in preliminary matches and qualifying rounds. As previously mentioned, medal rounds won't begin until Saturday.

A few events do stand out, though. The qualifying round for women's slopestyle snowboarding will provide an early glimpse of Genting Snow Park, a venue that promises to be among the world's best for the sport.

"The course here is very challenging. It's immaculate. It's one of the best courses that's ever been built—ever," English-speaking in-venue announcer Nelson Wormstead said, per Lori Nickel of USA Today. "And they're really excited about it. We talked to some athletes yesterday so they were hyped."

American Jamie Anderson will look to win another gold after winning gold in the inaugural slopestyle event in 2014 and again in 2018. Anderson has a legitimate show at pulling off the three-peat, but she'll face stiff competition from 20-year-old New Zealand competitor Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

While Anderson is one of the world's most decorated snowboarders, Sadowski-Synnott is an up-and-comer who recently took gold at the 2021 World Championships and at the Winter X Games just last month.

Sadowski-Synnott has taken first place in her last three international slopestyle events. The prediction here is that she continues rolling with another gold.

Late in the evening, fans will get to see the women's ice hockey qualifier between Canada and Finland. Hockey almost always makes for a good show, and this showdown should be no different. However, Team Canada shouldn't struggle much against Finland.

Canada should be considered one of the favorites at the winter games. It won four straight winter golds before coming in second to the United States in Pyeongchang four years ago. Canada also won the 2021 World Championship and has won four of the last five against Finland in major tournament play.

Expect the Canadian women's team to make another strong push toward gold. It beat Switzerland 12-1 on Thursday. Expect it to continue rolling on Friday.