2022 Olympics: Winter Event Locations, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

As previously mentioned, this year's winter games will feature seven new events. They are women's monobob, men and women's big-air skiing, mixed-team relay in short-track speedskating, mixed-team ski jumping, mixed-team snowboard cross, and freestyle skiing mixed-team aerials.

Adding several new team events to the Olympics should up the entertainment value and bring some new elements to this year's games.

"When we go into a team event, there are usually less competitors and it's a little more fun. You have a companion going into it instead of every man or woman for themselves," U.S. snowboarder Hagen Kearney said, per Jaclyn Diaz of NPR.

Along with returning events like snowboarding, speed skating and ice hockey, these new entries will provide fans with plenty of variety.

Several familiar faces will be competing in Beijing too, including legendary snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White. The three-time gold-medal-winner is making a likely final run at another medal while also looking to pass the proverbial torch to up-and-coming athletes.

"I’m so proud that I helped grow and shape the sport into what it is today. I can't wait to see where the next generation takes it," White said, per Mari Saito of Reuters.

Most snowboarding and skiing events, along with biathlon will take place at a number of venues in the Zhangjiakou Cluster. Alpine skiing, luge, bobsled and skeleton events will take place in the Yanqing Cluster. Indoor events will take place in the Beijing cluster.

Ice hockey will be played at Beijing National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre. Speed skating will be held a the National Speed Skating Oval. Curling will occur ad the Beijing National Aquatics Center. Big Air events will take place at Big Air Shougang, while Capital Indoor Stadium will be home to figure skating and short-track speed skating events.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.