2022 Olympics: Winter Event Locations, TV Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsFebruary 3, 2022
2022 Olympics: Winter Event Locations, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is already unofficially underway. While the opening ceremony won't take place until Friday morning, competition began on Wednesday with curling and luge. Medal events will begin on Saturday, February 5.
In all, the winter games will run through February 20 and feature a variety of events—including both niche sports like curling and major draws like snowboarding and figure hockey. Seven new events—including mixed-team ski jumping and mixed-team snowboard cross—will also take place this year.
The majority of events will be available to watch either live, on re-air or via streaming.
Below, you'll find a look at the upcoming schedule, viewing information and some of the latest odds and predictions.
New Events and Location Information
As previously mentioned, this year's winter games will feature seven new events. They are women's monobob, men and women's big-air skiing, mixed-team relay in short-track speedskating, mixed-team ski jumping, mixed-team snowboard cross, and freestyle skiing mixed-team aerials.
Adding several new team events to the Olympics should up the entertainment value and bring some new elements to this year's games.
"When we go into a team event, there are usually less competitors and it's a little more fun. You have a companion going into it instead of every man or woman for themselves," U.S. snowboarder Hagen Kearney said, per Jaclyn Diaz of NPR.
Along with returning events like snowboarding, speed skating and ice hockey, these new entries will provide fans with plenty of variety.
Several familiar faces will be competing in Beijing too, including legendary snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White. The three-time gold-medal-winner is making a likely final run at another medal while also looking to pass the proverbial torch to up-and-coming athletes.
"I’m so proud that I helped grow and shape the sport into what it is today. I can't wait to see where the next generation takes it," White said, per Mari Saito of Reuters.
Most snowboarding and skiing events, along with biathlon will take place at a number of venues in the Zhangjiakou Cluster. Alpine skiing, luge, bobsled and skeleton events will take place in the Yanqing Cluster. Indoor events will take place in the Beijing cluster.
Ice hockey will be played at Beijing National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre. Speed skating will be held a the National Speed Skating Oval. Curling will occur ad the Beijing National Aquatics Center. Big Air events will take place at Big Air Shougang, while Capital Indoor Stadium will be home to figure skating and short-track speed skating events.
The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.
Scheduling and Live Stream Information
In the United States, the Olympics will be broadcast on NBCUniversal platforms, with NBC broadcasting prime-time coverage nightly across multiple networks, beginning with the opening ceremony on Friday. The opening ceremony will also be shown live.
Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremonies
Date: Friday, February 4
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time in China)
TV: NBC, USA Network
Live Stream: NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock
Nightly sport-specific coverage will primarily be broadcast on NBC, though some events will air on USA Network. Live streaming will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Nightly coverage will run through the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20.
A full day-by-day breakdown of the events and the broadcast schedule can be found at NBCSports.com. Sport and medal schedule information, along with results, can be found at Olympics.com.
Medal Count Odds and Predictions
What can fans expect aside from a lot of fun and excitement? A lot of medals being won by a few top countries, for starters.
According to Gracenote's Virtual Medal Table, Norway is projected to lead the count with 21 golds and 44 total medals. Germany is projected to finish second with 11 golds and 30 total medals. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is projected to finish third with 10 golds and 30 total medals. Team USA is projected to come in fourth with seven golds and 22 total medals.
Canada is projected to round out the top five with 22 total medals and six golds. Switzerland and the Netherlands are the only other countries projected to finish with 20 or more total medals.
Odds for Most Gold Medals
Norway: 5-16
ROC: 12-5
Germany: 19-5
Canada: 14-1
USA: 18-1
Netherlands: 50-1
Odds for Most Medals
Norway 10-43
ROC 3-1
Germany 43-10
Canada 11-1
USA 21-1
Netherlands 100-1
Medal-Count Prediction
Norway: 20 gold, 43 total
Germany: 12 gold, 31 total
ROC: 9 gold, 29 total
USA: 9 gold, 22 total
Canada: 8 gold, 22 total
Switzerland: 6 gold, 21 total
Netherlands: 7 gold, 20 total
Sweden: 7 gold, 19 total
Japan: 3 gold, 19 total
France: 3 gold, 18 total
*All odds via FanDuel.
Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.
Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.