Olympics Opening Ceremony 2022: Latest Rumors, Fun Prop Bets and Odds

While it's impossible to know exactly what China has in store for the opening ceremony, several performers are expected to be in attendance.

According to Yanis Varoufakis of MNA International, around 3,000 performers will be present, with a large focus on youth performers.

"Everyone strives to present Chinese teenagers to the world," Hebei North University student Deng Shaomei said.

According to Chan Kin-wa of the South China Morning Post, the ceremony is expected to run for roughly 100 minutes and focus on themes that are meant to show the country's willingness to pursue world peace.

These themes will likely come in contrast to global concerns that have followed reports of human rights abuses by the Chinese government. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada plan to stage diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics as a result.

According to Amnesty International, this has included persecution of human rights activists and "wide-ranging repression of ethnic minorities" in the autonomous regions of Xinjiang and Tibet.

"U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's [People's Republic of China] egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, per the BBC News.

Several countries will send official delegations to the Olympics and the opening ceremony. According to Li Xiaosi, the Chinese ambassador to Austria, "25 heads of state or heads of government and 7 heads of international organizations" will attend the ceremony.

Taiwan's team will also attend the opening ceremony after previously stating that it would miss the event due to flight and COVID-19 issues.

"The U-turn was apparently in response to intervention by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which wanted all teams to take part in the ceremonies," Lawrence Chung of the South China Morning Post noted.

While the United States won't send an official delegation to the opening ceremony, about 150 American athletes are expected to appear, according to Rachel Blount of the Star-Tribune. Among them will be John Shuster, the first American curler to be named a flag-bearer.

"Being elected as one of the flag-bearers is a tremendous honor,'' Shuster said in a statement, per Blount. "When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. [It] is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career."