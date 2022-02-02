US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Top Men, Women Superstars, Uniforms and More

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The United States figure-skating contingent comes into the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with some pressure to succeed.

The Americans left the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with two bronze medals from the pairs and ice dancing events.

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen is the best American gold-medal hopeful on the figure-skating ice after a disappointing showing in South Korea.

The women's singles skaters face a tough task against a trio of Russians. Gold may not be in the cards, but they have potential to medal.

Similar outcomes could await the pairs and ice-dancing teams, who are not expected to chase for gold in Beijing.

The full U.S. Olympic figure-skating roster and uniforms can be found on TeamUSA.org.

Top Superstars

Nathan Chen

Nathan Chen carries the American gold-medal hopes on his shoulders in figure skating.

The 22-year-old experienced a tough skate in South Korea, which saw him to finish fifth.

Chen followed up that performance with three consecutive victories at the World Championships to install himself as the favorite in the men's singles event. He is also the six-time reigning United States men's champion and has placed high in every major event in which he's competed except for the Olympics.

He will face competition from 2018 gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu and his Japanese compatriot Shoma Uno for the gold in Beijing.

If Chen wins, he will become the first American man to win the gold since Evan Lysacek in 2010. Lysacek broke a drought that dated back to 1988 with his triumph in Vancouver.

Karen Chen

Karen Chen was the highest-placing American female at the 2021 World Championships.

Chen earned the second fourth-place finish of her career at Worlds, finishing behind a trio of Russian skaters.

The 22-year-old took second at the U.S. Championships in January to confirm her spot on the Olympic team alongside Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu.

Chen is looking to become the first American medalist in the women's singles competition since Sasha Cohen earned silver in 2006.

However, it will be a tough task for Chen, Bell or Liu to win a medal because of how dominant the Russians have been in the event recently.

Russia swept the medal stand at the 2021 World Championships, and it took first and third in 2019. The Russians will compete under the Russian Olympic Committee name in Beijing because the Russian flag and anthem were banned following an investigation into a mass doping operation.

Chen can challenge for a silver or a bronze medal if she produces clean skates. She may have a chance at gold if she delivers the performance of her life and the Russian athletes slip up.