Contracts Buccaneers Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go through a transformational offseason ahead of the 2022 NFL campaign.

Tom Brady's two-year stint at quarterback is over, and with that could come the end of a championship window that was opened when the seven-time champion arrived in Florida two years ago.

Tampa Bay has a handful of key free agents it could attempt to retain to give the new quarterback the best opportunity to succeed in 2022.

Bruce Arians' side faces a drop-off in quality at quarterback, which could lead to it adding more experienced pieces around that player to still contend in the NFC South.

To get to that point, the Bucs may have to use their salary-cap space to bring in younger options at certain positions to grow with the new quarterback, whether it be 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask or a free-agent addition.