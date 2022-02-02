Pro Bowl Teams 2022: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC Rosters

6 of 6

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Unlike the high-drama, stress-inducing conference championship games that precede it, the Pro Bowl is a fun affair aimed at promoting the game and its stars.

Of interest this year are the players from the Chiefs and 49ers, one week removed from having their hearts ripped out in three-point losses that deprived them of another Super Bowl. Will there be any hangover for Mahomes, Travis Kelce or George Kittle as they look to highlight their skills in the exhibition.

A player like Jonathan Taylor, who had an MVP-caliber year but missed the playoffs figures to star as he leads the AFC running backs into battle. After a year in which he rushed for 1811 yards and 18 touchdowns, he should have no problem slicing through an NFC defense that will not be trying nearly as hard to stop him as some of his division foes, who failed miserably.

He should be a favorite to win the game's MVP award.

The AFC squad boasts the best quarterback roster but do not be surprised to see Kyler Murray of Arizona look to put an exclamation point on his season that makes fans and critics sit up and take notice after another post-season slide.

Ditto James Conner of the same Cardinals, who could steal the MVP award away if he can replicate one of those five multi-touchdown games.

The NFC has better defensive players but sometimes, it comes down to feel.

With young playmakers like Maxx Crosby, Justin Herbert, Najee Harris and Harold Landry providing a spark, look for the AFC to get the better of their opponent and win a high-scoring spectacle.

Prediction: AFC wins 35-30