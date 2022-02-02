Pro Bowl Teams 2022: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC Rosters

Pro Bowl Teams 2022: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC RostersFebruary 2, 2022
On the road to Super Bowl 56, top stars of the NFL will gather in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon for the annual celebration of excellence known as the Pro Bowl.
Fresh off a loss in the AFC Championship game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes headlines a lineup of the best and brightest players at their position, sans those from the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
Who will make up the NFC and AFC squads and which players stepped in to replace those skipping the trip to Sin City?
How to Watch
When:
Sunday, February 6
Where:
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Time:
3:00 p.m.
Where to Watch:
Simulcast on ABC and ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App
AFC Offense
Quarterbacks
Justin Herbert* (Los Angeles Chargers), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor* (Indianapolis Colts), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals), Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers; replacing Mixon)
Fullback
Patrick Ricard* (Baltimore Ravens)
Wide Receivers
Tyreek Hill* (Kansas City Chiefs), Ja'Marr Chase* (Cincinnati Bengals), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Diontae Johnson (Pittsburgh Steelers; replacing Chase)
Tight Ends
Mark Andrews* (Baltimore Ravens), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
Offensive Tackles
Rashawn Slater* (Los Angeles Chargers), Orlando Brown* (Kansas City Chiefs), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills)
Offensive Guards
Quenton Nelson* (Indianapolis Colts), Joel Bitonio* (Cleveland Browns), Wyatt Teller (Cleveland Browns), Rodger Saffold (Tennessee Titans; replacing Nelson)
Centers
Corey Linsley* (Los Angeles Chargers), Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts)
*Denotes starter
NFC Offense
Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers* (Green Bay Packers), Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings; replacing Rodgers), Russel Wilson (Seattle Seahawks; replacing Brady)
Running Backs
Dalvin Cook* (Minnesota Vikings), James Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk* (San Francisco 49ers)
Wide Receivers
Cooper Kupp* (Los Angeles Rams), Davante Adams* (Green Bay Packers), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; replacing Adams), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys, replacing Kupp)
Tight Ends
George Kittle* (San Francisco 49ers), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive Tackles
Trent Williams* (San Francisco 49ers), Tristan Wirfs* (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys), DJ Humphries (Arizona Cardinals, replacing Smith), Brian O’Neill (Minnesota Vikings; replacing Wirfs), Duane Brown (Seattle Seahawks; replacing Williams)
Offensive Guards
Zack Martin* (Dallas Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Washington Football Team), Ali Marpet (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Centers
Jason Kelce* (Philadelphia Eagles), Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
*Denotes starter
AFC Defense and Special Teams
Defensive Ends
Myles Garrett* (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby* (Las Vegas Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals; no replacement named)
Defensive Tackles
DeForest Buckner* (Indianapolis Colts), Chris Jones* (Kansas City Chiefs), Cameron Hayward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans; replacing Jones)
Outside Linebackers
TJ Watt* (Pittsburgh Steelers), Joey Bosa* (Los Angeles Chargers), Matt Judon (Baltimore Ravens), Harold Landry (Tennessee Titans; replacing Bosa)
Inside/Middle Linebackers
Darius Leonard* (Indianapolis Colts), Denzel Perryman (Las Vegas Raiders)
Cornerbacks
JC Jackson* (New England Patriots), Xavien Howard* (Miami Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Kenny Moore II (Indianapolis Colts)
Free Safety
Kevin Byard (Tennessee Titans)
Strong Safeties
Derwin James* (Los Angeles Chargers), Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs)
Long Snapper
Luke Rhodes* (Indianapolis Colts)
Punter
AJ Cole* (Las Vegas Raiders)
Kicker
Justin Tucker* (Baltimore Ravens)
Return Specialist
Devin Duvernay* (Baltimore Ravens)
Special Teamer
Matthew Slater* (New England Patriots)
*Denotes starter
NFC Defense and Special Teams
Defensive End
Nick Bosa* (San Francisco 49ers), Brian Burns* (Carolina Panthers), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints)
Defensive Tackles
Aaron Donald* (Los Angeles Rams), Jonathan Allen* (Washington Football Team), Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers), Javon Hargrove (Philadelphia Eagles; replacing Clark), Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; replacing Donald)
Outside Linebackers
Chandler Jones* (Arizona Cardinals), Robert Quinn* (Chicago Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Inside/Middle Linebackers
Micah Parsons* (Dallas Cowboys), Bobby Wagner* (Seattle Seahawks), Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; replacing Wagner)
Cornerbacks
Trevon Diggs* (Dallas Cowboys), Jalen Ramsey* (Los Angeles Rams), Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles), Marcus Lattimore (New Orleans Saints), Stephon Gilmore (Carolina Panthers; replacing Ramsey)
Free Safety
Quandre Diggs* (Seattle Seahawks), Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers; replacing Diggs)
Strong Safeties
Budda Baker* (Arizona Cardinals), Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings)
Long Snapper
Josh Harris* (Atlanta Falcons)
Punter
Bryan Anger* (Dallas Cowboys)
Kicker
Matt Gay* (Los Angeles Rams), Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles; replacing Gay)
Return Specialist
Jakeem Grant* (Chicago Bears)
Special Teamer
JT Gray* (New Orleans Saints)
*Denotes starter
Preview
Unlike the high-drama, stress-inducing conference championship games that precede it, the Pro Bowl is a fun affair aimed at promoting the game and its stars.
Of interest this year are the players from the Chiefs and 49ers, one week removed from having their hearts ripped out in three-point losses that deprived them of another Super Bowl. Will there be any hangover for Mahomes, Travis Kelce or George Kittle as they look to highlight their skills in the exhibition.
A player like Jonathan Taylor, who had an MVP-caliber year but missed the playoffs figures to star as he leads the AFC running backs into battle. After a year in which he rushed for 1811 yards and 18 touchdowns, he should have no problem slicing through an NFC defense that will not be trying nearly as hard to stop him as some of his division foes, who failed miserably.
He should be a favorite to win the game's MVP award.
The AFC squad boasts the best quarterback roster but do not be surprised to see Kyler Murray of Arizona look to put an exclamation point on his season that makes fans and critics sit up and take notice after another post-season slide.
Ditto James Conner of the same Cardinals, who could steal the MVP award away if he can replicate one of those five multi-touchdown games.
The NFC has better defensive players but sometimes, it comes down to feel.
With young playmakers like Maxx Crosby, Justin Herbert, Najee Harris and Harold Landry providing a spark, look for the AFC to get the better of their opponent and win a high-scoring spectacle.
Prediction: AFC wins 35-30