Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
Super Bowl LVI is set with a matchup few would have predicted at the start of the 2021-22 season: the Los Angeles Rams, in their home stadium, versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ironically, as the AFC team was designated the home team in this Super Bowl, the Rams will not be the host on paper. But practically speaking, they’ll be at home, just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were last year.
The Rams have opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Bengals, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, the game line is the least exciting bet you can place.
There are prop bets galore, some of the traditional variety (which team will score first, which player will score the first touchdown) and some that are a bit more imaginative (whether an offensive lineman will score a touchdown, whether Snoop Dogg will smoke onstage during the halftime show).
Let’s take a look at some Super Bowl 56 prop bets divided into three categories: player specials and parlays, Super Bowl game specials and halftime props.
Odds and game prop bets via DraftKings Sportsbook. Halftime prop bets via Covers.com.
Player Specials and Parlays
Cooper Kupp to have a 50+ yard TD reception: Yes +450
Either Joe Mixon or Cam Akers to have over 99.5 rushing yards: Yes +150
Joe Burrow + Matthew Stafford over 4.5 combined passing TDs: Yes +145
Joe Burrow + Matthew Stafford over 599.5 combined passing yards: Yes +150
Matthew Stafford: 375+ passing yards and 3+ passing TDs: +1000
J. Burrow: 375+ passing yards and 3+ passing TDs: +1100
When considering the above specials and parlays, here are some stats and trends to keep in mind. Stafford averaged 287.4 yards per game in the regular season, but that increased to 301.7 in the postseason. Meanwhile, Burrow averaged 288.2 yards per game in 2021 and 280.7 in the playoffs.
Stafford had 41 regular-season touchdowns and another six in the playoffs; Burrow had 34 and four.
Kupp nabbed 16 receiving touchdowns in 2021, the most of all wideouts. He had one touchdown of 50 or more yards in the regular season: 56 yards in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Most memorably, he connected with Stafford for a 70-yard touchdown in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Though they weren’t for scores, he had another reception of 59 yards in Week 7 against the Lions and of 52 yards in Week 8 against the Texans. That is a particularly juicy prop (bet $100 to win $450) to take.
Mixon topped 100 rushing yards only three times in the regular season. Akers only played one regular-season game for the Rams, but in 2020, he topped 100 yards just once.
Game Specials
Any non-QB to throw a TD pass: Yes +1400
Any offensive lineman to score a TD: Yes +2200
Any player to have at least 150 rushing or receiving yards: Yes +175
Any QB to have 4 or more passing TDs: Yes +400
Any team to kick a game-winning walk-off FG at end of regulation: Yes +500
Of the Super Bowl LVI specials, the one that seems like easy money is taking +175 odds on any player to have at least 150 rushing or receiving yards.
Cooper Kupp topped 150 receiving yards three times in the regular season and once more in the postseason, and he topped 140 yards once in the regular season and once in the playoffs.
For the Bengals, not only did rookie and Joe Burrow favorite target Ja’Marr Chase top 150 receiving yards three times in the regular season, but two of those times he put up 200-plus.
By our count, there were 12 walk-off, game-winning field goals in regulation this season, and there were 32 games featuring a game-winning score on the final play (counting overtime), the most in a season since the merger in 1970, per ESPN. Is there something in the air? Yes; it's probably a game-winning field-goal kick.
Halftime Props
Super Bowl halftime shows are known for their surprise performers, but this year, we already have a laundry list of artists who are confirmed to be taking the stage, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Needless to say, there are plenty of prop bets already surrounding the halftime entertainment. Some of the best ones are below.
Who will perform first?
Mary J. Blige +170
Kendrick Lamar +255
Snoop Dogg +355
Dr. Dre +505
Eminem +595
Will all five performers team up for a song?
Yes +145
How many songs will be performed?
Over 7.5 -140
Under 7.5 -110
Will Snoop Dogg smoke on the stage?
Yes +225
Final prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
