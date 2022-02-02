Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI is set with a matchup few would have predicted at the start of the 2021-22 season: the Los Angeles Rams, in their home stadium, versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ironically, as the AFC team was designated the home team in this Super Bowl, the Rams will not be the host on paper. But practically speaking, they’ll be at home, just as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were last year.

The Rams have opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Bengals, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, the game line is the least exciting bet you can place.

There are prop bets galore, some of the traditional variety (which team will score first, which player will score the first touchdown) and some that are a bit more imaginative (whether an offensive lineman will score a touchdown, whether Snoop Dogg will smoke onstage during the halftime show).

Let’s take a look at some Super Bowl 56 prop bets divided into three categories: player specials and parlays, Super Bowl game specials and halftime props.

Odds and game prop bets via DraftKings Sportsbook. Halftime prop bets via Covers.com.