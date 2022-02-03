Knicks' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The NBA trade season can bring surprises from all across the basketball landscape.

With the 2022 buzzer quickly approaching (3 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, if you want to get technical), the New York Knicks look like the wildest of wild cards.

Everything from cashing in their top trade chips for a star to selling off some of their most recognizable names is theoretically on the table. Such is life for a squad that spent all of last season surprising and much of this campaign disappointing.

Will they reverse course on some of their top offseason investments already? Can they uncover Gotham's next star?

We'll explore those options and more in this complete guide to the Knicks' trade season.