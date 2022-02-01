Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Medal Odds for Team USA and Top Countries

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The last four years of Nathan Chen's life have been centered on winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 22-year-old is one of the most decorated athletes in any sport going into the Games in Beijing.

Chen has won the last three men's figure skating world titles and is the clear favorite to take home the gold in the competition in China.

The American is also seeking redemption after he finished 17th in a tough short program four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He rebounded in the free skate to finish fifth, but he was expected to perform much better.

Kamila Valieva faces the same pressure in the women's event. She is expected to lead a dominant Russian contingent on the medal stand.

The Russian Olympic Committee took home three medals in 2018 and it will be expected to top the medal board in Beijing with three medal favorites in the women's competition.

Chen is a -400 favorite to win the men's competition at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds for the women's competition have not been listed yet.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Olympic Figure Skating Odds

Men's Competition

Nathan Chen (United States) (-400; bet $400 to win $100)

Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) (+550; bet $100 to win $550)

Shoma Uno (Japan) (+1000)

Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) (+1200)

Mark Kondratiuk (ROC) (+1200)

Pairs

Mishina/Galliamov (ROC) (+100)

Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (China) (+175)

Tarasova/Morozov (ROC) (+400)

Boikova/Kozlovskii (ROC) (+600)

James/Radford (Canada) (+2000)

Ice Dancing

Papadakis/Cizeron (France) (-250)

Sinitsina/Katsalapov (ROC) (+200)

Gilles/Poirier (Canada) (+1100)

Hubbell/Donohue (United States) (+1400)

Chock/Bates (United States) (+1600)

Preview

The American medal focus in figure skating will all be on Chen, who is the largest favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers for the listed events.

The Salt Lake City native won the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, last March ahead of the Japanese trio of Yuzuru Hanyu, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno.

Chen has taken gold at the last three World Championships, so he has plenty of experience skating against top competition at the best events in the world.

However, he has to avoid a slip-up like he faced in the short program in Pyeongchang, South Korea, four years ago. A bad display in Beijing could again cost him a medal.

Japan is expected to take at least two of the three men's medals because of its fantastic trio of skaters.

A gold medal is possible for Hanyu, Kagiyama or Uno if they deliver the performance of their lives and Chen experiences even the slightest struggle.

The Russian Olympic Committee should come away with the most medals across all of the figure skating events.

Valieva is considered the favorite to win the women's event, and the Russians have two other skaters with gold-medal potential in Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

Shcherbakova is the world champion in the women's discipline, and she should battle with Valieva for gold.

The ROC also has three of the four favored duos for the pairs event, with at least two medals expected from the event.

The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are strongly fancied to win the ice dance competition.

The United States' best chance to win a medal outside of Chen should come in the ice dancing. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second at the 2021 World Championships, but the French duo were not present at that competition. A silver or bronze is possible for the American pair.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).